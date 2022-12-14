Wolverhampton’s Jessica Bromley wants to bring back the championship medal





Jessica Bromley in action Jessica Bromley is part of the Special Olympics GB (SOGB) table tennis squad in what will be her third summer games. She was already successful winning five medals in gymnastics at the 1995 Connecticut event and three in table tennis at the Los Angles games in 2015 after switching sports because she watched her sister compete. So far, only 58 people from Britain have been selected to go to the event, which will be held in Berlin in June and will see 7,000 athletes compete in 26 events. Team GB is expected to eventually send a team of 150. The Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports movement for people with intellectual disabilities and is officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Founded in 1978, the British organization is a non-profit charity that provides year-round sports coaching and athletics competitions in summer and winter sports, Jessica is training for the event at the South Cheshire Special Needs Table Tennis Club in Crewe under the tutelage of her stepfather Kevin – he and her mother Gail are top class table tennis coaches who have been active for many years. The 41-year-old started gymnastics in 1991, originally to stay fit and coordinate her movements, and after a year of training, she competed in her first competition. She went from strength to strength, representing Team GB in the 1995 games and coming back laden with medals, She started playing table tennis and gymnastics in 2001 watching her sisters Victoria and Nicola play and quickly became proficient by training at Woodfield Sports and Social Club in Penn. Jessica was soon competing on the same level with Victoria, who also represented Team GB in table tennis at the London 2012 Paralympic Games. As well as participating in weekend training camps at the school base in Cheshire, she coaches young people at St. Phillips Church in Wolverhampton as part of regular youth club sessions. In Germany, she is expected to compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles competition and has high hopes for a gold medal. She said: “I started playing table tennis because I saw my sisters play it, tried it and found I liked it and it helped me make friends. It went from there because I found I was quite good at it, so I started focusing on it.” full-time. “I’ve always been interested in sports, I even started swimming, but it was probably more for fitness – I think Victoria’s success in table tennis and competing in competitions pushed me to see how far I could go. “I’m looking forward to going to Germany and participating in sports and the Special Olympics has opened so many doors and new areas for me and hopefully I can bring back a gold medal.” Visit www.specialolympicsgb.org.uk for more information on SOGB and how you can donate to help fund the trip to Germany and throughout the year.

