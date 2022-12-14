Cricket legend Wasim Akram reveals ‘pathetic’ Qantas treatment: ‘I will NEVER fly with any airline again’

As a result, Akram’s flight from Dallas in the US to Melbourne was cancelled

Akram told his 6.2 million followers that he will “never, never fly” with the airline again

cricketing great Wasim Akram has called out Qantas on his Twitter page

Pakistani cricket great Wasim Akram has publicly slammed Qantas for its “pathetic treatment” and vowed never to fly Australia’s most popular airline again.

Akram, 56, claimed he was due to board a flight from Dallas to Melbourne on Tuesday, but it was cancelled.

The man dubbed the ‘Sultan of Swing’, who took 414 Test wickets in a brilliant playing career, was not happy when he tweeted about the inconvenience.

‘Qantas airline will never fly with them again…they canceled my flight from Dallas to Melbourne just 10 hours before departure with no reason given.

And no help when I called their call center, pathetic service. You ruined my trip.’

Pakistani cricket great Wasim Akram has slammed Qantas for his ‘pathetic treatment’

An irate Akram claimed his flight from Dallas to Melbourne was canceled ‘without reason’, ruining his trip

“#Quantas (sic) #NeverAgain.”

Qantas responded when Daily Mail Australia contacted it for comment on Akram’s complaint.

“We understand that such delays can be frustrating, but we will always put safety above planning,” a company spokesperson said.

“The flight has been canceled due to unscheduled aircraft maintenance.

“We contacted customers well in advance of their scheduled departure time and offered them alternative travel arrangements.”

It is believed Akram had planned to fly to Australia for a holiday – and Qantas confirmed he had been rebooked on a flight on Tuesday.

Many of Akram’s followers on social media were sympathetic, sharing their own tales of woe with Qantas.

“Terrible, arrogant airline,” one of them tweeted, while another added, “Same with me, changed flights multiple times, after cancellation and still NO refund.”

A third tweeted, “Welcome to our world Wasim. They lost the plot and many cases. They’ve made shocking decisions over the years, but as long as AJ (CEO Alan Joyce) gets his bonus, that’s all that matters.”

Akram received sympathy from his fellow travelers, but the airline explained the cancellation was for safety reasons and said those affected were being offered alternative arrangements

Daily Mail Australia approached Qantas for comment about Akram’s public complaint – and the airline confirmed the former cricketer was on a rescheduled flight on Tuesday

In October, Akram opened up about his past struggles with cocaine after his playing career ended in his autobiography, Sultan: A Memoir.

Pakistan’s leading wicket taker in both Test and ODI cricket retired in 2003 after an 18-year international career.

He then continued to travel worldwide for commentary and coaching assignments.

Akram’s drug use began after he retired, when he began to crave “a replacement for the adrenaline rush of competition.”

He became clean after the death of his first wife Huma in 2009, thanks to a stay in rehab.