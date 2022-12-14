Sports
Cricket legend Wasim Akram reveals ‘pathetic’ Qantas treatment: ‘I will NEVER fly with any airline again’
Cricket legend Wasim Akram claims the ‘pathetic’ treatment he received from Qantas was so bad he will never fly the airline again
- Pakistancricketing great Wasim Akram has called out Qantas on his Twitter page
- Akram told his 6.2 million followers that he will “never, never fly” with the airline again
- As a result, Akram’s flight from Dallas in the US to Melbourne was cancelled
Pakistani cricket great Wasim Akram has publicly slammed Qantas for its “pathetic treatment” and vowed never to fly Australia’s most popular airline again.
Akram, 56, claimed he was due to board a flight from Dallas to Melbourne on Tuesday, but it was cancelled.
The man dubbed the ‘Sultan of Swing’, who took 414 Test wickets in a brilliant playing career, was not happy when he tweeted about the inconvenience.
‘Qantas airline will never fly with them again…they canceled my flight from Dallas to Melbourne just 10 hours before departure with no reason given.
And no help when I called their call center, pathetic service. You ruined my trip.’
Pakistani cricket great Wasim Akram has slammed Qantas for his ‘pathetic treatment’
An irate Akram claimed his flight from Dallas to Melbourne was canceled ‘without reason’, ruining his trip
“#Quantas (sic) #NeverAgain.”
Qantas responded when Daily Mail Australia contacted it for comment on Akram’s complaint.
“We understand that such delays can be frustrating, but we will always put safety above planning,” a company spokesperson said.
“The flight has been canceled due to unscheduled aircraft maintenance.
“We contacted customers well in advance of their scheduled departure time and offered them alternative travel arrangements.”
It is believed Akram had planned to fly to Australia for a holiday – and Qantas confirmed he had been rebooked on a flight on Tuesday.
Many of Akram’s followers on social media were sympathetic, sharing their own tales of woe with Qantas.
“Terrible, arrogant airline,” one of them tweeted, while another added, “Same with me, changed flights multiple times, after cancellation and still NO refund.”
A third tweeted, “Welcome to our world Wasim. They lost the plot and many cases. They’ve made shocking decisions over the years, but as long as AJ (CEO Alan Joyce) gets his bonus, that’s all that matters.”
Akram received sympathy from his fellow travelers, but the airline explained the cancellation was for safety reasons and said those affected were being offered alternative arrangements
Daily Mail Australia approached Qantas for comment about Akram’s public complaint – and the airline confirmed the former cricketer was on a rescheduled flight on Tuesday
In October, Akram opened up about his past struggles with cocaine after his playing career ended in his autobiography, Sultan: A Memoir.
Pakistan’s leading wicket taker in both Test and ODI cricket retired in 2003 after an 18-year international career.
He then continued to travel worldwide for commentary and coaching assignments.
Akram’s drug use began after he retired, when he began to crave “a replacement for the adrenaline rush of competition.”
He became clean after the death of his first wife Huma in 2009, thanks to a stay in rehab.
Advertisement
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-11535823/Cricket-legend-Wasim-Akram-reveals-pathetic-Qantas-treatment-Ill-NEVER-fly-airline-again.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cricket legend Wasim Akram reveals ‘pathetic’ Qantas treatment: ‘I will NEVER fly with any airline again’
- Blue Sail Medical spends 2.5 billion yuan on new science and technology innovation hub
- Angelo Badalamenti, composer of ‘Twin Peaks’, dies at 85
- UK business failure expected to surpass peak in 2009
- From the Office of Donald Trump’s… Political Death Wish – The Ukiah Daily Journal
- 22 in review: Amy Novogratz
- Sara-Aditya to Disha Patani & Sidharth Malhotra: New Bollywood Pairs to Expect in 2023
- Strong second half leads Washington over Cal Poly
- 15 holiday gifts for boyfriends who like to keep it stylish
- Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out in Tory Lanez Trial, Shares Suicidal ThoughtsExBulletin
- Sanober Pardiwalla, Bollywood’s first stuntwoman
- Wolverhampton’s Jessica Bromley wants to bring back the championship medal