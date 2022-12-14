Oregon State football: Omar Speights considering a return in 2023, offensive linemen hit town





There are a few reasons why Omar Speights could return to the state of Oregon in 2023 for a fifth and final year of college. Speights underwent senior day ceremonies ahead of the Beavers’ 38–34 victory over Oregon on November 26. Speights completed a bachelor’s degree in business this fall. During a four-year career, Speights has proven to be one of the most prolific linebackers in OSU history. He’ll probably get an NFL shot. So why come back? Right now, it’s 50-50, Speights said Tuesday as the Beavers prepare for Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl game against Florida at Allegiant Stadium. Speights plans to think deeply about the question over the Christmas break. If he decides to return, Speights says he’ll be looking for a few areas of his game that are necessary for an NFL career. He feels that even though the Beavers were 9-3 this season, there are still unfinished business. And there’s this: Speights would like to finish ahead of defensive coordinator Trent Bray in OSU career tackles. Bray recorded 337 tackles during his Beavers career. Speights has 302 heading into the bowl game. It’s something that’s in the back of my mind, chasing Coach Bray, Speights said. Letting him pass would be fun, just to shoot jokes at each other. Bray wouldn’t be the only former Beavers defensive great threatening to give way to Speights if he returns. Speights is currently No. 9 all-time in career tackles. Speights needs 114 tackles to pass Steve Brown, OSU’s career best tackler. It’s possible that Saturday is also Speight’s swan song. The 6-foot-1, 233-pound Crescent Valley High grad has played in 44 OSU games, 37 of them. Speights is a three-time all-conference selection and makes the first team this year after recording 77 tackles this season. Speights says whatever happens will be a family decision. He feels ready for the NFL, but says it wouldn’t bother him to spend another year in the class. Oregon State’s potential 2023 roster also intrigues him. Lots of guys are coming back. If I chose to come back, we’d be so much better, Speights said. Dinner time: One of the highlights of Oregon state bowling trips for the offensive linemen is a weeknight dinner. The team’s 23-member offensive line crew heads to the Vegas strip Tuesday night for dinner at an elegant buffet. Senior law enforcement officer Brandon Kipper pays the bill after collecting money from everyone. Last year, the offensive line moved to a Brazilian steakhouse during LA Bowl week. Kipper recalls that the bill came to about $2,300. It’s a good opportunity for us to sit down as a group and spend time together, Kipper said. Smith remembers Mike Leach: Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith spent the better part of a decade battling Mike Leach, the Mississippi State coach who died Monday of heart failure. Smith was Washington offensive coordinator from 2014-17 as the Huskies defeated Leachs Washington State Cougars four consecutive times. Smith also coached against Leach during his first two seasons at Oregon State. Yes, heavy. Great man for the job. I appreciated him early on, freshman year in the Pac-12, coaches meetings and talking to him, giving advice, Smith said. He did a lot of great things. Not just for the game, but for those he surrounded himself with. He has done so many things for others. — Nick Daschel reported from Las Vegas. [email protected] | @nickdaschel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/beavers/2022/12/oregon-state-football-omar-speights-mulling-a-2023-return-offensive-linemen-hit-the-town.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos