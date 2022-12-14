Tennis star Anne Keothavong bursts into tears as she defends her husband in a rape trial

For free real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free emails with the latest news

Tennis star Anne Keothavong burst into tears in court as she defended her husband in a rape trial.

Ms. Keothavong described her husband as a wonderful person whom she loves even more as the rape case against him continues.

The former UK number one said she thought it was a sick joke when her husband told her he was accused of rape. She added that the fantastic father’s character was beyond her, she told the court on Monday.

Ms Keothavong said her husband, Andrew Bretherton, whom she has known since 2011, has never been aggressive.

When agent DC Turner first tried to call Bretherton to tell him about the allegations, he ignored the calls because he thought it was a joke, the court heard.

Bretherton picked up after the officer persisted, saying he was racking his brains for every incident in his life that could lead to the charge.

Bretherton’s former partners described him as a dull lover and a respectful gentleman who was not particularly interested in sex.

Bretherton, 49, who is a lawyer, has denied allegations that he raped the woman on their fourth date in his flat, claiming any intercourse that evening was consensual.

Andrew Bretherton denies the claims against him (FATHER)

The alleged victim said that after a date in May 2008, she went to Bretherton's flat in Kensington, west London.

The alleged victim said that after a date in May 2008, she went to Bretherton’s flat in Kensington, west London.

There, the woman claimed she had been raped both anally and vaginally, causing injuries after she was pressed face down on the bed and nearly suffocated.

The alleged victim has claimed they went on four dates, but Bretherton only remembers two, one to a steak restaurant and then the second to Devonshire Arms near High Street Kensington, a few minutes from his flat – the night of the alleged rapes.

Bretherton denied the alleged victim’s story, including that he pulled out a silver boombox and started playing the Guns N Roses rock song Welcome to the Jungle. The defendant said he never owned a silver boombox and never owned a CD or tape that had that number on it.

Other details that Bretherton denied included the woman’s claims that she was relieved to have a lock on his bathroom door, and claimed that she feared he might try to kill her. Recent photos of the flat showed that there is currently no lock on the bathroom door, the jury was told.

Testifying on Friday, he became emotional as he described his family life in front of his relatives at the gallery, but today he appeared calm in a blue suit and blue striped tie.

After Bretherton came off the stand and his wife took his place, she was also emotional as she told the court: The Andrew I know is a wonderful person, he really is a decent, decent man who makes me laugh every day. who makes me feel good about myself and a wonderful, wonderful father and wonderful husband – he is very kind.

She added: he is not an aggressive person, this has been so outrageous, he is not an aggressive person.

What you see is what you get with Andrew, anyone who knows Andrew knows what a good person he is, he goes about everything quietly, he is a decent man.

The former British number one was in tears as she defended her husband (Getty Images)

It's all ridiculous, he would never do that [rape]he has never been remotely aggressive.

It’s all ridiculous, he would never do that [rape]he has never been remotely aggressive.

To be honest, when he first told me about it I actually burst out laughing because I thought it was a sick joke.

Both described the hellish weeks surrounding the process where Ms. Keothavong spoke to their children’s school out of fear for their safety.

The couple has tried to protect their two children, aged five and seven, from the high-profile case, the court heard.

An ex-girlfriend, with whom Bretherton dated for two and a half to three years from 1998, told the court she never expected her ex-partner to face such allegations that he was the perfect man to bring to her parents.

Sarah Forshaw told the jury: While we were going out he was a very nice person to take him to my parents, they loved him.

Only the two of us would enjoy completely standard sex, it was straight forward and even boring.

The court also heard that the alleged victim made the claim in 2018 after reading about Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein 10 years after her alleged ordeal.

Company lawyer Bretherton, who married Ms. Keothavong in February 2015, denies two counts of rape.

The process continues.