Hockey is for me – MSR News Online

The second-year initiative ensures that the game becomes more inclusive
Olivia, whose parents are from South Korea and now live in St. Paul, skated for the first time two weeks ago during the Hockey is for Me program. Now, three weeks later, she only comes off the ice for a quick drink of water, or to get some of her friends to join her.
“It’s fun,” said Olivia, who helped get 5-year-old Oliver onto the ice with her after a short break. “I like to be with my friends. I like hockey a 10 (out of 10).”
The Minnesota Wild’s Hockey is for Me, a free initiative, is in its second year under the Little Wild umbrella. After a COVID-19 delay, more than 120 kids ages 5-9 took to the ice from underrepresented communities around the Twin Cities during its first year last summer in a four-week learn-to-skate program. From there, places are allocated for the Hockey is for Me participants who want to move on to Little Wild.
This year, about 60 families are taking part in the weekly learning skating sessions at TRIA.
“We’re the state of hockey, right?” said Wild president Matt Majka, strapping on his skates for a few circles with some kids. “But there is always room for growth. There is always an opportunity for hockey to grow in several other new directions. And that’s what this is about.
“The people who have the resources and the interests are probably playing the game, and we have a lot of them, but people who don’t have those doors open to them and who are still wondering what the sport is may be intrigued by it from a distance. That’s what this is all about. And I think it’s really cool that in a sport, in a state like Minnesota where hockey seems to be in every nook and cranny, we’re finding new communities to introduce the game to .
According to Minnesota Hockey, 86 percent of Minnesota players who are 8 years old or younger are white.
Meredith Lang has long represented that minority at 14 percent. A former high school hockey player turned hockey mom to daughters Aubrey and Mia, Lang has remained involved in the game she loves. She co-founded The Hockey Ninas, a program designed for BIPOC girls who want to play hockey, which has now grown into Minnesota Unbounded, an organization of more than 50 BIPOC players.
She hopes to see the same growth for other BIPOC players interested in the youngest levels, starting with Hockey Is For Me.
“So much of our diversity and inclusion efforts are through word of mouth,” said Lang, a finalist for this year’s NHL Willie O’Ree Award. “We have families who took part in the Hockey Is For Me program last year and loved it and told their friends about it. At no cost, it’s a good idea. For me, the Hockey is program is almost like ‘try before you buy’. I love seeing how excited the parents are when they get here, and the kids, who know they’re going to fall, yet are brave even if they’re scared to get out on the ice and learn something. And then to watch them grow from not being able to skate to moving across the ice and hopefully eventually playing for their association, it’s just so amazing.
The amazement and need for more programs like this was not more evident than through kids like Olivia and Oliver. While Olivia was eager to be on the ice, Oliver, who lives in Stillwater, was a bit more gun shy. After some coaxing from Mom, and Olivia proudly declaring that Oliver is her favorite hockey player, the two hit the ice with former Edina player, now coach Anthony Walsh.
“It’s nice to be in an environment with other kids his age and to have this opportunity,” says Ashley, Oliver’s mother, whose husband played hockey growing up. “We all hear how expensive it is to play, and it’s something he wants to explore, so we’re thankful for this opportunity.”
Kalli Funk, community relations and hockey partnerships coordinator for the Wild, said simply making the opportunity available is the first step to growing and making hockey more inclusive.
“Right now, we’re seeing a low percentage of kids of color in the game of hockey, especially in the lower age groups,” she said. “As they get older, you see less and less. So what we’re trying to do is get more kids into the game, even at the lower levels, and help them progress. Right now it’s the program to learn how to skate and then the Little Wild. From there we introduce them to their youth clubs and make sure they make the right contacts to keep playing and nurture their love for hockey.”
A love that Olivia and Oliver have just begun; a love that will help the game of hockey continue to grow.
“It is important for our future that our sport is embraced by people of color and minorities,” said Majka. “I just hope they want to come back and play.”
