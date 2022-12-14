Lagos Table Tennis League draws eight teams to Sportscity December 18 | The Guardian Nigeria News

National Stadium, Surulere, also known as Sportscity, comes to life on December 18, when eight teams, four of them in the men’s and four women’s categories, compete for honors in the final of the Lagos Table Tennis League.

The final leg of the competition, which started last month with 15 teams, will take place in the stadium’s Indoor Hall.

The final of the event, organized by the Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSTTA) in conjunction with friends of table tennis, will feature all the elements of finals, according to LSTTA President Tunji Lawal, as top teams compete for the jackpot prize money.

He announced that 28 teams took part in the three-week qualifier which led to the top four teams in the men’s and women’s divisions advancing to the finals.

We are excited about what we saw in the qualifiers as some of the young players came through and showed what they can do against their older counterparts.

We cannot ignore them and we hope that the final will also help to identify new players. In the finals, the best will face themselves in a one-day tournament, with the best teams in men’s and women’s events playing against themselves in the final, Lawal said.

Teams competing for titles in the men’s and women’s categories include Quadri Aruna 1, High Endourology, Moscalino, Royal Peace, Ozone, Quadri Aruna 2 and High Endourology.