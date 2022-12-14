Eagles fight Red Raiders to the end

Next game: U.C. Davis 17-12-2022 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon ESPN+ 700-AM ESPN and 105.3-FM in Spokane/Cheney 17 Dec. (Sat) / 1pm U.C. Davis History

In a tough road game, Eastern Washington men’s basketball battled Texas Tech for 40 minutes. The Red Raiders defeated Eastern 77-70 on Tuesday-evening (December 13).

The Eagles led most of the first half, but a late wave from Texas Tech tied the game at halftime. The Red Raiders took the lead in the second half, but Eastern kept striking distance for the rest of the game. Eastern’s record drops to 4-7 and Texas Tech improves to 7-2.

“I think we know this is one of the best teams in the country at forcing turnover. It’s really good to see our guys come forward and execute like they did. They’re working to change and to learn from these difficult losses,” said the head coach David Riley said. “It’s one of those games that would be a paint game defensively. All our guys shot the ball well. They’ve adapted to a defense we haven’t seen this season. It’s exciting to see. There are a lot of positives, and we’re getting better. We knew if we played our game and played eastern Washington basketball, we could walk out of here with a win. It’s a learning experience and we can get better from these games.”

Steel Venters had another aggressive night shot, going 10-of-19 (52.6%) from the floor and 5-of-11 (45.4%) from three-point range. Venters was one of three Eagles in double digits, with Angelo Allegri score 14 and Ethan price score 11.

Eastern didn’t shy away from the challenge to get into the game as they jumped out to a 9-2 lead over Texas Tech. Venters connected with a pair of three-point shots and Allegri added one of his own. The Red Raiders would pull the score back to 11-10 with 13:33 on the clock. At 12:35, Tech would take the lead with a corner three, but a fast jumper from Venters tied the game at 13. The Red Raiders answered right back with a jumper to take a two-point lead over the Eagles . Price found his shot and put Eastern back in the lead on a three-pointer. After Tech tied the game at 17, Allegri found space on the wing and hit his second three-of the game. The senior followed with another three to give the Eagles a 23-17 lead with 4:13 left in the half. Trailing by six, the Red Raiders went on a 12-4 run to take a 29-27 lead with 1:22 left in the half. Price would find Venters cutting to the hoop and the redshirt sophomore tied the game at 29 to go into halftime.

Eastern shot 40 percent in the half, including 40 percent from three-point range. Tech shot 32.9 percent and was held at 11.8 percent from three.

Venters started the second half with another three-pointer to give the Eagles the lead. The Red Raiders responded with a layup and the lead was cut to one for Eastern. The game was exciting as both teams managed to score. Danish Erikstrup connected of three to put the team at 38-35, but it was quickly answered by a technical layup. The layup was part of a 5-0 stretch for the Red Raiders to take a 40-38 lead. Tyrese Davis would join the three-point side and get the Eagles back in front, 41-40. The next six points went to Tech and the back and forth game continued. Casey Jones would deliver with a dunk to make the score 48-45, but the Red Raiders would counter again, this time with four straight runs. Determined to upset the road, Venters scored in the paint both in front of and behind the arc. Eastern cut the lead to 56-58 with 5:35 left in the game. Tech still had his offense working and was able to keep putting points on the board and keeping the Eagles at bay. They would make their free throws down the stretch and win the game 77-70 against Eastern.

Before the game, the Eagles shot 48.1 percent from the floor, with 39.3 percent on three-point shots. Texas Tech shot 42.2 percent in the game, but was only 16.0 percent on threes.

Main stats

The game had 11 substitutions in the lead and seven draws.

Eastern Washington led 17:10 minutes of the game, while Texas Tech led 18:41.

Steel Venters now has nine career games with five or more three-pointers made. It is his 34th game in his career in which he scores in double digits.

The Red Raiders scored 23 points on 21 Eagle covers.

Cedric Coward recorded a career-high with 11 rebounds, surpassing his previous total of seven. Coward also set a career-high with two blocks.

Angelo Allegri was 3-of-9 (33.3%) on three-point shots. It’s his 16e career game with three or more three-point shots made. Allegri has 29 career games scoring in double digits.

Casey Jones set a career-high with four assists. Jones scored five points in the game and tied his career-high with two steals.

Danish Erikstrup made his first career three-pointer and made his lone effort for the night.

Texas Tech scored 40 points in the paint to Eastern’s 18.

Next one

Eastern Washington is back on Reese Court to play UC Davis on Saturday, December 17, with a tip at 1 p.m. Pacific time.