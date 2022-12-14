Roger Federer honored at Swiss Sports Awards | ATP tour

The impact of Roger Federer’s time as a professional tennis player was global. During his storied 24-year career, the ATP Tour was a huge party for packed audiences in stadiums around the world, but the recently retired star was no less loved in his home country of Switzerland.

That was also reflected on Sunday, when Federer received an honorary award at the Swiss Sports Awards 2022. It was only the sixth time in the history of the prestigious annual event that the special award was presented, and the first since 2009, a reflection of the impact the 103-time tour-level title list made with his prowess on the court.

I couldn’t have been as successful as I have been throughout my career without all the help I’ve received over the years from my incredible fans, parents, wife and team, Federer wrote via Instagram. Thank you for the honorary Swiss Sports award.

Federer’s career achievements included 310 weeks spent ranked No. 1 in the world on the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, including a record 237 consecutive weeks from February 2, 2004 to August 18, 2008, and 20 Grand Slam trophies. He played the last game of his professional career in September at the Laver Cup, representing Team Europe in a doubles match alongside longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal on an emotional night in London.

Federer won the Swiss Sportsperson of the Year award seven times between 2003 and 2017, and in 2020 was named the best sportsperson in the 70-year history of Swiss sports awards. After his retirement, the event’s website described him as the perfect sports icon.

“One has to be careful with superlatives,” continued the written tribute to Federer. “However, you are guaranteed not to go wrong with this: Roger Federer is the best athlete Switzerland has ever had.”