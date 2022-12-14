Minister says hockey culture needs to change after news of latest sexual assault allegations





MONTREAL Hockey culture needs to change, Canada’s sports minister said Tuesday in response to news that two former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League players have been charged with sexual assault. Everyone involved in hockey, including teams, parents and county associations, must do more to prevent sexual assault, Pascale St-Onge told reporters in Ottawa. Her comments came shortly after Radio-Canada reported that two former QMJHL players and another young man had been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2016 in Drummondville, Que., about 100 miles northeast of Montreal. “It’s horrifying every time we hear these stories,” said St-Onge. “These are not stories that we like to hear, but I think everyone also understands that this is not anecdotal and that this is really part of a culture that is ingrained in the hockey world.” Players need more education about consent and a healthy sexual lifestyle, she added. The allegations are the latest in a string of sexual assault scandals involving junior hockey players. Hockey Canada’s CEO and board resigned in October amid criticism of the organization’s handling of allegations that eight players on Canada’s junior national team sexually assaulted a woman in 2018 and revelations that the organization had a secret fund settling sexual assault lawsuits. In 2021, two Victoriaville Tigres players of the QMJHL were charged with sexual assault. The QMJHL said on Tuesday it only recently learned of the alleged 2016 attack involving two former members of the Drummondville Voltigeurs and another young man, adding that the league would cooperate with the legal process and any further police investigations. “Our first thoughts are with the alleged victim and we remain very sensitive to her situation,” the union said in a statement. “This explains why the league will continue to fulfill its vital mission of raising awareness and educating its players about sexual misconduct and its consequences.” Radio-Canada said two of the suspects, who were minors at the time of the incident and cannot be named, have pleaded guilty to assault in juvenile court. Court documents show that the third suspect, 24-year-old former Voltigeur Noah Corson, pleaded not guilty in 2020 and is expected to return to court in Drummondville in mid-June. Corson, who was 18 at the time of the alleged attack and identified in court documents by his legal name Noah-Lee Jett Corson, is being charged with sexually assaulting a person under 16 with another person. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison. Asked about the allegations, Corson’s agent, Nick Riopel, said he could not comment on the case, citing ongoing legal proceedings. Corson’s current team, the Adirondack Thunder of the professional ECHL, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Corson is the son of Shayne Corson, who played 19 seasons in the NHL, including with Montreal, Edmonton and Toronto. Lambert Drainville, a spokesperson for Isabelle Charest, Quebec’s sports minister, said she is always troubled by allegations of sexual assault related to sports. He wrote in an email that the minister’s office is encouraging victims to come forward and has taken steps to make it easier for people to report allegations of sexual assault, abuse and harassment in sport. “If there’s one positive thing, it’s that fewer and fewer victims are hesitant to report and press charges. We’re seeing a culture shift in the sports community, and in society in general, and that culture shift is needed more than ever.” ” He wrote. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 13, 2022. Jacob Serebrin, The Canadian Press Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version said that Drummondville was northwest of Montreal.

