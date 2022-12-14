‘If you start taking advice from outsiders…’: Afridi denounces Babar’s captaincy | Cricket

For the first time in 63 years, Pakistan has lost three Tests in a row at home on the trot. After losing to Australia earlier in the year, the Ben Stokes-led side from England beat Pakistan in Rawalpindi and then Multan to give them a series defeat, making them ineligible for a place in the World Test final Championship. After losing 26 runs in the Second Test on Monday, former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi lashed out at Babar Azam for his captaincy during the games.

Afridi was dissatisfied with Babar taking advice from “outsiders” and not involving the senior members of the squad in the planning process.

As a captain I always felt that you had to be a good leader and that was possible by uniting all the players. It means discussing your plans with seniors. If you start taking outside advice and don’t involve seniors, problems will come (up), Afridi said during a discussion on Samaa TV.

However, Afridi strongly criticized the Multan crowd for chanting ‘ZimBabar’ after the Pakistan captain’s early dismissal in the second innings of the Test match. It was Babar’s second consecutive second innings failure in this series after scoring 136 and 75 respectively in the first innings in Rawalpindi and Multan.

“We have also witnessed such things in our time. If we don’t appreciate our players, the world won’t appreciate them either. Babar Azam is undoubtedly the backbone of this team. His performances are not too bad in the series.” Wo koi table tennis ya squash ka khel to nahi khelne jata hai jo akele perform kare aur jeetwaye (He doesn’t play table tennis or squash to single-handedly win his team)? We can’t expect enough from an individual unless the XI delivers. He is the captain with many responsibilities. He is our hero and he will remain a hero,” he said.