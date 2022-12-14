FSC falls to Union (NY) College in non-conference play





Union (NY) – 74, Farmingdale State – 71 FARMINGDALE, NY | The Farmingdale State men’s basketball team lost to Union (NY) College, 74-71, in a non-conference game tonight in Farmingdale, NY. In an even first half, the game was tied at 26-26 with 5:55 on the clock before a 7-1 run, including five points from Chris Lovisolo, gave the Dutch (1-8) a 33-27 lead. FSC junior guard Jevon Santos (Elmont, NY) answered with six unanswered runs on two free throws and a pair of quick break layups to tie the score at 33-33. The Rams trailed 37-35 in the final minute before head guard Aaron Davis (Valley Stream, NY) hit a 3-pointer into the corner to take the lead 38-37 at the break. Santos went 5-for-7 from the floor for 14 points, while senior guard Corey Powell (Valley Stream, NY) recorded nine points in the first half. The two teams continued to trade baskets in the second half leading to a 60–60 scoreline with six minutes left to play. Santos and Powell would be fouled on back-to-back Farmingdale State possessions and hit each of their free throws to gain a 64-60 advantage with 5:37 left. Union followed with six points in a row by Brian Noone to lead by two minutes, 66-64, with four minutes left. The Dutch held on to a one-point lead, 70-69, into the last minute, extending their lead to three with a layup from Edward Baptiste. After each team turned the ball over on their next possession, Powell was fouled with 10 seconds to play and both hit the line to cut the deficit to one at 72–71. Farmingdale State fouled with seven seconds to play and Union missed the front of a one-on-one, but Lovisolo brought down the offensive board before knocking down both foul shots to continue, 74–71. The Rams attempted a full-court shot at the buzzer that went wide as the Dutch took the 74-71 victory. Powell recorded a game-high 20 points to go along with four rebounds, while Santos finished with 18 points, four assists and two steals. Senior guard Nick Hurowitz (Mount Sinai, NY) scored 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals and junior forward Jovayne Walters (Cambria Heights, NY) added eight points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals from the bench. The Rams will then travel to non-conference opponent New Jersey City University on Saturday, December 17 for a tip at 6 p.m. *****

