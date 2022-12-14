College football bowl schedule: TV, time changed for two games





There will be two changes to the college football bowl schedule this postseason as ESPN announced new kickoff times for the Las Vegas Bowl and the New Mexico Bowl. Las Vegas Bowl: The game between Florida and Oregon State will now move to an earlier kickoff time at 2:30 PM Eastern Time and 11:30 AM Pacific Time on Saturday, December 17 and will continue to air on the main ESPN network. New Mexico bowl: This game is still scheduled for Saturday, December 17, but is now scheduled for primetime at 7:30 PM Eastern Time and 5:30 PM Mountain Time and will air on ABC’s main network. Las Vegas scale

Sat. 17 Dec. | 2:30 pm | ESPN

Florida vs Oregon State New Mexico bowl

Sat. 17 Dec. | 7:30 pm | ABC

SMU vs BYU Bowling: College football bowl schedule for 2022-23 The schedule change is due to a shift in the NFL schedule. The next day, on December 18, the Raiders were scheduled to play the Patriots in a Sunday Night Football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with that kickoff at 8:20 p.m. Eastern, but the NFL brought that game forward to 4:05 p.m. hour. p.m. instead, leaving too little time for the stadium to transition from NFL to college football readiness. Choose them: College football bowl game picks, predictions “The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl and New Mexico Bowl are both owned and operated by ESPN Events, so this change is a solution that works for all parties,” said ESPN Events Vice President Clint Overby. “We are used to flexibility and expected to have to maneuver our event schedules based on the possibility of the Raiders game being relaxed.” Playoff: College Football Playoff Schedule, Fixtures, Rankings for 2022 The rest of the college football bowl schedule remains the same, starting Friday, December 16 with the Bahamas Bowl between UAB and Miami or Ohio at 11:30 AM Eastern and the Cure Bowl featuring UTSA and Troy at 3:00 PM From there, the New Year’s Eve College Football Playoff schedule remains set. The first game is No. 2 Michigan against No. 3 TCU in the CFP Fiesta Bowl semifinals at 4 p.m. on ESPN. No. No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State meet in the semifinals of the CFP Peach Bowl, the primetime slot at 8 p.m., also on the main ESPN network. The semifinal winners will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM on ESPN. fuboTV offers full, total and live coverage of the top college football games each season on the NCAA schedule from the major TV networks, as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others – all without cable, in addition to over 100 live TV channels and thousands of hours of on-demand titles. You can stream college football, the NFL and other programs from any device, including your phone. There is no contract, no hidden costs and DVR is included. >> Click here to watch free college football on fuboTV (ESPN) More college football from SI: Top 25 rankings | Schedule | All squads Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

