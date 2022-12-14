Sports
Bellingham Training and Tennis Club offers help for healthier knees
Robin Robertson has a passion for healthy knees. Luckily for anyone dealing with troubled knees, she’s turned that passion into action by sharing her in-depth knowledge of the subject. Through in-person lessons at Bellingham Training and Tennis Club (BTTC), community workshops, several booksand they Blog about healthy knees, Robin is always looking for opportunities to help people overcome knee problems. Her next personal workplace will take place on Saturday 17th December from 12pm to 1pm at BTTC and is completely free to the public. On January 2, a new eight-week clinic for healthy knees will startnd
and lasts eight weeks.
Robin’s desire to share what she’s learned stems from her own struggle with knee pain.
I was born with lemons for knees and have been in pain all my life, she says. When I thought of ways to make life livable, even with a horrible pair of knees, I thought I should share that information with others.
And share she has. With three published books and an active blog, Robin has resources to help people’s knees at her fingertips.
Robin and husband Doug Robertson own BTTC, where they offer personal training, group classes and workshops. While learning from people is great, it’s even better when someone does what they preach and leads by example. Robin, thanks to her bad knees, does just that.
I’ve had a total of 12 knee surgeries, but here’s the key: I’ve had 12 knee surgeries. I’ve been active all my life, even with those surgeries, she says. How? By knowing the right approach to go into surgery and how to improve post-surgery physical therapy results.
I was able to stay very active within limits, says Robin. She no longer runs and there are some activities she has had to give up along the way. But I’ve found other things to take their place that support good knee health.
Through all of her knee pain, battles with arthritis and eventual knee replacements, Robin has lived by the motto movement is lotion and the rest is rust and kept moving. From a competitive runner at a young age to her favorite pastime now, cycling, she has embraced the change. She and her husband have even taken long bike rides across the country. Not only does her bike keep her exploring the great outdoors, but it’s also an important tool in the club for helping others get healthy knees.
From the moment someone enters a class, the team at BTTC focuses on a setup based on a person’s body to ensure proper form. It is common for incorrect form to lead to knee pain in the beginning, so relief can often be achieved quickly. Through a combination of strength training and beneficial movements, the programs are designed to promote a healthy, active lifestyle.
Robin is excited to bring people together in her upcoming workshop and talk about healthy knees. She won’t reveal her secrets during our interview, but in the free clinic, which takes place on December 17 from 12pm to 1pm at BTTC, she shares three knee-saving tips that people can use right away.
The most important thing, she says, is letting people know they have options. The biggest misconception is that you can’t help it and that you shouldn’t use your knees if they hurt, says Robin. There may be things going on that require medical attention, but there is also work that can be done before and after for overall improvement.
In addition to becoming a hub for healthy knees, BTTC also offers fitness memberships, tennis memberships and has a team of trained personal trainers to lead classes ranging from cardio tennis to TRX workouts. The club is a safe, fun place for a community of people seeking a healthy, active lifestyle. Whether you train on your own or join one of their many classes, BTTC is your one stop shop for all your fitness needs.
BTTC is located at 800 McKenzie Avenue in Fairhaven. You can stop at any time for more information. You can also learn more about them website or by calling 360.733.5050.
