Paralympic Ash returns to table tennis





December 14, 2022 | Francesca Bullock Two-time Paralympian Ashley Facey, who left British para-table tennis after the Paralympic Games in Tokyo to pursue a new career in cycling, has returned to the sport he fell in love with as an 11-year-old boy growing up in East London became. The 27-year-old first joined the BPTT Performance Squad in 2009 and went on to represent his country at World and European Championships and at the Paralympic Games in Rio and Tokyo. He made the decision to trade his table tennis bat for a bicycle after discovering a passion for cycling during lockdown in 2020, when he decided to stay in Sheffield to focus on his fitness rather than return to his home in London after training was suspended due to the pandemic. . I missed Para table tennis and wanted to come back, said Facey, who hit a career high of world number 8 in men’s class 9 in 2018. The switch to cycling made me realize how much I still love the sport of table tennis and miss competing and training as a table tennis player. “They say absence makes the heart grow fonder and being away from table tennis certainly did that for me. I still love cycling, but as a hobby not a sport to participate in as a top athlete. “I feel like in this world we shouldn’t make mistakes or challenge ourselves, but I did it and I knew it wasn’t for me. I am so happy and feel very blessed to be a part of BPTT again. BPTT Performance Director Gorazd Vecko said: We are delighted that Ashley has made the decision to return to table tennis. He has always been a very talented athlete and is part of our BPTT family so it will be great to have him back on our squad. “After Tokyo, he felt he needed a new challenge, but taking time off from table tennis has strengthened his commitment to the sport. I know he will work harder than ever to get the best possible results and I look forward to seeing what he achieves in the future.

