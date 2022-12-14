Spiders fill in Fairleigh Dickinson for 77-48 win





Next game: against Clemson 17-12-2022 | 7:00 pm ESPN Richmond 106.1 FM December 17 (Sat) / 7:00 PM against Clemson RICHMOND, va. Richmond’s 77-48 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson Tuesday can be summed up in two numbers: 16 shots and 11-and-a-half minutes. The Spiders held FDU without a field goal for the first 11:36 of the game, holding the Knights at 0-16 as they fired from the field across that span as they raced to a 24-1 lead. “I thought we were so good defensively in every way,” said the Spiders coach Chris Mooney from the start of the team. “Aggressive on the recon report. Alert. Help each other.’ Richmond never looked back and ran to a second consecutive lopsided win that took the Spiders to 5-5 this season. “We can still improve and get better, but I think we have a chance to maybe be great defensively,” said Richmond’s coach Chris Mooney . “Our best defensive teams, let’s say 2010, 2020, it felt like we controlled the game to some extent on defense. And the Temple game felt that way. Tonight it did. Drake did it.” Richmond held Drake to a season-low 52 points in an 82-52 victory over the Robins Center Saturday and has now won consecutive games by 29 or more points for the first time since the first two games of the 2012-13 season. “We are a strong, resilient team when we play a certain way. I think we have a chance to be really good,” said Isaiah Bigelow who scored a game-high 17 points. “I think he had his best first half,” said Mooney of Bigelow. “He has shown what he can do and what kind of player he is and it is a luxury to get him off the bench.” Bigelow and the Spiders led 42–9 at halftime, just the second time in the Robins Center’s 50-year history that Richmond held an opponent to less than 10 points in a half. (Richmond held Southern to nine points in the first half in an 81–40 victory on November 23, 2010.) In the second half, Richmond cleared the bench, with all 16 Spiders seeing action and no player recording more than 24 minutes. Tyler Burton joined Bigelow in double digits, collecting 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Jason Nelson , Neal Quinn and Jason Roche each scored nine points. The win was Chris Mooney ‘s 317e at Richmond, leading him ahead of former St. Bonaventure and Rhode Island coach Jim Baron for fourth most wins by a coach in Atlantic 10 history. Mooney trails only Gale Catlett (333), Phil Martelli (444) and John Chaney (516). Mooney and the Spiders return to action on Saturday when they take on Clemson at the Bon Secours Arena in Greenville, SC in the inaugural Greenville Winter Invitational. Tip time is scheduled at 7:00 PM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://richmondspiders.com/news/2022/12/13/mens-basketball-spiders-stuff-fairleigh-dickinson-for-77-48-win.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos