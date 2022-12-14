Emma Raducanu Addresses ‘Intense’ Publicity and ‘Untrue’ Rumors During Season 2022 | Tennis news





Emma Raducanu admits the heightened focus on her career was “intense” as she tried to adjust to life in the spotlight during a mixed campaign in 2022. The British No. 1 has lived up to high expectations since heralding herself with a memorable Wimbledon campaign and a historic 2021 US Open crown, though between injuries and an ever-deepening women’s scene, her subsequent course has proved rocky. In her first full year on the WTA Tour, Raducanu has dropped from 10th in the world to the current ranking of 74. early years of her career. “Professionally, I’m very proud of my resilience this year,” Raducanu said in an interview with Sherluxe. “I had quite a few setbacks and I had to get up again and again. “So much is being said about me that isn’t true, but I try not to let it affect me. The past year has been getting used to that side of things – the publicity and hearing all these things that I never knew myself. ! The attention on the tour is so intense.” Raducanu, who was awarded an MBE after her US Open victory last month, recently missed the Billie Jean King Cup final in Glasgow with a wrist problem and was out in October, although she is due to play in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi on 16 Dec. Additionally, the 20-year-old is expected to kick-start 2023 at the ASB Women’s Classic in Auckland, New Zealand in preparation for the Australian Open, which kicks off in Melbourne on January 16. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Great Britain Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong explains what she thinks Emma Raducanu has in store for the year ahead

“I can’t quite believe we’re at that stage again — the last 12 months have gone by so fast,” Raducanu said. “My biggest goal in 2023 is to be more injury free. I just want to stay healthy longer. “This year my body has struggled with the demands of the tour, from no training or stamina to competing at the highest level. “So I’ll work hard to keep my body in good shape and improve. If you want a ‘resolution’ it’s probably to be consistent. Working day in, day out.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/tennis/news/12110/12767198/emma-raducanu-addresses-intense-publicity-and-untrue-rumours-during-2022-season The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos