Sports
Check out the 2022-2023 season of the Canton High girls hockey team
CANTON Adjustments.
That’s the magic term for the Canton High girls’ hockey team this winter.
After losing to Algonquin in the Division 2 state finals last season, the Bulldogs welcome six freshmen to the team and a new head coach.
I think we’ve really adapted, senior captain Audrey Koen said. We come from a history of having the same people and I think it was something to get used to, but we’ve adapted and are having a really good time. (Coach) Nikki (Petrich) is amazing.
More:The garden party was a good farewell for retired Canton hockey coach Dennis Aldrich
Petrich, who is head coach in her first year with Canton, replaced Dennis Aldrich after he retired from his long streak of wins for the Bulldogs. Senior captains Koen, Carolyn Durand, Ellie Bohane and Maya Battista helped make that transition smooth.
They’ve been great, said Petrich, who played with Northeastern, of the captains. Anytime someone needs something they are there to answer it including myself who is from a different school than this school. They helped tremendously, not only the younger girls, but also me.
Koen was the star of the show on Monday in a 4-0 victory over Westwood. Koen scored two goals and added an assist. One of her goals came from a feed from her freshman sister, Kayleigh.
In the third period, Devan Spinale took a shot that was initially saved by the Westwood goalkeeper, but Kayleigh Koen grabbed the rebound and found her sister for a goal.
More:Canton girls, hockey boys both just short in Division 2 state championships
The seniors may be the players with the deep playoff experience, but the freshmen on the team have seen plenty of playing time and are taking full advantage this season.
I think Izzy Cuzac and Kayleigh Koen have both been really great, said Audrey Koen. “They came into their roles and don’t play as freshmen. They play like they’ve been here for four years.
Cuzac scored a power play goal in Monday’s win. After getting a go-ahead pass from Tori Carr, Cuzac won a one-on-one game with the goalkeeper on a deke move to go up 3-0 with 3:36 left.
Freshman Georgia Campbell also received high praise from Durand.
Audrey Koen was all over the ice. Her first goal came in the first period. Carr skated the puck deep into the strike zone before finding Audrey Koen in the slot for her second goal of the day to put the Bulldogs 2-0 up.
The quick passes that led to scores come from a line of communication that the seniors had open even when the skates were off.
It sounds cheesy, but we were literally like a family, said Durand, who plays goalie. We spend so much time together. We were all so weird together because we were so comfortable. I think building the relationship with the younger girls, especially making them feel comfortable with the upper class men, is why we were a close family.
Durand, a returning Patriot Ledger All-Scholastic who posted a .950 save percentage last season, made 14 saves in a shutout effort, but still saw room for improvement.
For me, as long as I’m doing my job, I’m communicating while I’m on the ice. Durand said. We pride ourselves on working as a team, and I think we struggled with that.
With six freshmen on the team, the seniors are proud to be the ones showing the ropes to the younger girls. Passing on a long set of habits and routines that lead to winning. Something the captains don’t take lightly.
It’s a really good feeling to be chosen by every other player on the team to entrust you with that role, it’s a big deal, said Audrey Koen. The four of us have been on this team since we were freshmen and when I see those seniors and captains over the years I think we had some really good role models and just being able to give the experience to the undergrads is what we’re trying to do.
As for Petrich, she knows how to win, so a culture like Canton girl hockey suits her just right. Now she just wants to expand that process.
As a new coach for them, just really to make sure they hold themselves accountable and to know they can play at a high level, Petrich said. They’ve had a lot of success here over the years, but I came in and tried to teach them new things and a different way of seeing the ice, while keeping the expectation to work hard and always be in the game.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.patriotledger.com/story/sports/high-school/ice-hockey/2022/12/13/preview-the-canton-high-girls-hockey-teams-2022-2023-season/69723003007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rishi Sunak asked about ‘taxpayer funded documents’ for Boris Johnson
- Check out the 2022-2023 season of the Canton High girls hockey team
- Nigeria becomes a center of research and innovation
- 62 aftershocks in the aftermath of the Bali earthquake; 34 homes were damaged
- Donald Trump’s son calls the 2024 US election a ‘billionaire class against an average American’
- Christopher Nolan says nuclear explosion at Oppenheimer was done without CGI | Hollywood
- Emma Raducanu Addresses ‘Intense’ Publicity and ‘Untrue’ Rumors During Season 2022 | Tennis news
- Shop Stylish Men’s Clothing Up To 76% Off
- Google won’t launch ChatGPT rival due to reputational risk
- PM Modi praises Gujarat unity at BJP meeting for record poll win
- Erdogan backs Turkmen gas link to reduce dependence on Russia
- Jokowi invites the King of Belgium to visit Indonesia