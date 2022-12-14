Check out the 2022-2023 season of the Canton High girls hockey team

CANTON Adjustments.

That’s the magic term for the Canton High girls’ hockey team this winter.

After losing to Algonquin in the Division 2 state finals last season, the Bulldogs welcome six freshmen to the team and a new head coach.

I think we’ve really adapted, senior captain Audrey Koen said. We come from a history of having the same people and I think it was something to get used to, but we’ve adapted and are having a really good time. (Coach) Nikki (Petrich) is amazing.

Petrich, who is head coach in her first year with Canton, replaced Dennis Aldrich after he retired from his long streak of wins for the Bulldogs. Senior captains Koen, Carolyn Durand, Ellie Bohane and Maya Battista helped make that transition smooth.

They’ve been great, said Petrich, who played with Northeastern, of the captains. Anytime someone needs something they are there to answer it including myself who is from a different school than this school. They helped tremendously, not only the younger girls, but also me.

Koen was the star of the show on Monday in a 4-0 victory over Westwood. Koen scored two goals and added an assist. One of her goals came from a feed from her freshman sister, Kayleigh.

In the third period, Devan Spinale took a shot that was initially saved by the Westwood goalkeeper, but Kayleigh Koen grabbed the rebound and found her sister for a goal.

The seniors may be the players with the deep playoff experience, but the freshmen on the team have seen plenty of playing time and are taking full advantage this season.

I think Izzy Cuzac and Kayleigh Koen have both been really great, said Audrey Koen. “They came into their roles and don’t play as freshmen. They play like they’ve been here for four years.

Cuzac scored a power play goal in Monday’s win. After getting a go-ahead pass from Tori Carr, Cuzac won a one-on-one game with the goalkeeper on a deke move to go up 3-0 with 3:36 left.

Freshman Georgia Campbell also received high praise from Durand.

Audrey Koen was all over the ice. Her first goal came in the first period. Carr skated the puck deep into the strike zone before finding Audrey Koen in the slot for her second goal of the day to put the Bulldogs 2-0 up.

The quick passes that led to scores come from a line of communication that the seniors had open even when the skates were off.

It sounds cheesy, but we were literally like a family, said Durand, who plays goalie. We spend so much time together. We were all so weird together because we were so comfortable. I think building the relationship with the younger girls, especially making them feel comfortable with the upper class men, is why we were a close family.

Durand, a returning Patriot Ledger All-Scholastic who posted a .950 save percentage last season, made 14 saves in a shutout effort, but still saw room for improvement.

For me, as long as I’m doing my job, I’m communicating while I’m on the ice. Durand said. We pride ourselves on working as a team, and I think we struggled with that.

With six freshmen on the team, the seniors are proud to be the ones showing the ropes to the younger girls. Passing on a long set of habits and routines that lead to winning. Something the captains don’t take lightly.

It’s a really good feeling to be chosen by every other player on the team to entrust you with that role, it’s a big deal, said Audrey Koen. The four of us have been on this team since we were freshmen and when I see those seniors and captains over the years I think we had some really good role models and just being able to give the experience to the undergrads is what we’re trying to do.

As for Petrich, she knows how to win, so a culture like Canton girl hockey suits her just right. Now she just wants to expand that process.

As a new coach for them, just really to make sure they hold themselves accountable and to know they can play at a high level, Petrich said. They’ve had a lot of success here over the years, but I came in and tried to teach them new things and a different way of seeing the ice, while keeping the expectation to work hard and always be in the game.