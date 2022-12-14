Madolora named an Atlantic Hockey Hall of Honor

WINTHROP, Mass. – Former RIT standout Shane Madolora was inducted into the Atlantic Hockey Hall of Honor, announced Tuesday.

He is the third Tiger to be named to the AHA Hall of Honor, joining goaltender Jared DeMichie and forward Matt Garbowsky.

The Atlantic Hockey Association is celebrating its 20th league season in 2022-23 by recognizing the top 20 players from the conference’s first two decades. This distinguished group will also form the first batch of inductees into the Atlantic Hockey Hall of Honor. Winners will be announced weekly during the 2022-23 regular season and the final player will be revealed on February 21.

Madolora posted an Atlantic Hockey record .932 save percentage for the Orange and Black from 2009-12 and is one of only two netminders in AHA history to score a career average of fewer than 2.00 goals against.

“It is an incredible honor to be selected for the Atlantic Hockey Hall of Honor,” said Madolora. “I never imagined or imagined that I would be considered one of the best players to play in the conference for the first 20 years. I wanted to come to work every day to be the best I could be for our program at RIT and to my teammates I am grateful to the coaching staff, Wayne Wilson , Brian Hills , Dave Salad and Mike Germain for believing in me, giving me the opportunity to play Division I hockey and developing as a person and player. Besides the staff, I was lucky and thankful to have been surrounded by incredible teammates during my time at RIT. I cherish the memories and friendships on and off the ice we shared throughout our collegiate careers.”

The Salinas, California, debuted with RIT in 2009-2010 and saw action in five games, including the Tigers’ Frozen Four Semifinal against Wisconsin at Ford Field in Detroit.

Madolora won the starting role in 2010-2011 and went on to write one of the top goaltender seasons in Atlantic Hockey history. Madolora led the nation in save percentage with a .935, finished third nationally in goals-against average at 1.93, and posted an AHA single-season record of seven shutouts, five of them in conference play. His 1.95 goals-against average in AHA play earned Madolora the Atlantic Hockey Goaltending Championship, along with All-AHA honors that season as RIT won a second straight AHA regular-season title and the Atlantic Hockey Postseason- championship match.

Madolora put in another stellar performance in 2011–12, winning a career-high 18 games for the Tigers and posting another 1.93 GAA effort that ranked No. 6 nationally, while his .931 save percentage was seventh in the nation. His six shutouts that season remain tied for second on the AHA single-season list. The effort earned him All-Atlantic Hockey honors for a second time.

Madolora finished with an AHA record .932 save percentage which is tied for #9 in NCAA history and 1.97 GAA which is #2 in conference history and 20th in NCAA history . His 13 career shutouts are the second-most in AHA history and are tied for 21st all-time in the NCAA. His 10 shutouts in conference play tie for the league record. His .677 winning percentage (36-14-12) is tied for third in AHA history, while his .713 winning percentage (8-8-11) in Atlantic Hockey game is No. 6 in conference annals.

“Shane has been the most consistent and technically sound goalie our program has endured,” said RIT head coach Wayne Wilson said, “You knew what you were going to get with every game he played and he was meticulous in his practice preparation. His work ethic and completeness was the foundation for Shane to lead the country in 2011 with a .935 save percentage.” We are fortunate to now have him as our volunteer coach as he has been able to share the character traits that have made him so successful with our goalkeepers.”

After a professional career spanning five years in the US and Europe, Madolora began his coaching career in 2016 and is currently the volunteer goalkeeping coach for the RIT men’s program and the goalkeeping coach for the Premier Hockey Federation’s Buffalo Beauts and runs his own hockey school Madolora Consulting and Development.