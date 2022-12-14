Sports
Madolora named an Atlantic Hockey Hall of Honor
WINTHROP, Mass. – Former RIT standout Shane Madolorawas inducted into the Atlantic Hockey Hall of Honor, announced Tuesday.
He is the third Tiger to be named to the AHA Hall of Honor, joining goaltender Jared DeMichie and forward Matt Garbowsky.
The Atlantic Hockey Association is celebrating its 20th league season in 2022-23 by recognizing the top 20 players from the conference’s first two decades. This distinguished group will also form the first batch of inductees into the Atlantic Hockey Hall of Honor. Winners will be announced weekly during the 2022-23 regular season and the final player will be revealed on February 21.
Madolora posted an Atlantic Hockey record .932 save percentage for the Orange and Black from 2009-12 and is one of only two netminders in AHA history to score a career average of fewer than 2.00 goals against.
“It is an incredible honor to be selected for the Atlantic Hockey Hall of Honor,” said Madolora. “I never imagined or imagined that I would be considered one of the best players to play in the conference for the first 20 years. I wanted to come to work every day to be the best I could be for our program at RIT and to my teammates I am grateful to the coaching staff, Wayne Wilson, Brian Hills, Dave Salad and Mike Germain for believing in me, giving me the opportunity to play Division I hockey and developing as a person and player. Besides the staff, I was lucky and thankful to have been surrounded by incredible teammates during my time at RIT. I cherish the memories and friendships on and off the ice we shared throughout our collegiate careers.”
The Salinas, California, debuted with RIT in 2009-2010 and saw action in five games, including the Tigers’ Frozen Four Semifinal against Wisconsin at Ford Field in Detroit.
Madolora won the starting role in 2010-2011 and went on to write one of the top goaltender seasons in Atlantic Hockey history. Madolora led the nation in save percentage with a .935, finished third nationally in goals-against average at 1.93, and posted an AHA single-season record of seven shutouts, five of them in conference play. His 1.95 goals-against average in AHA play earned Madolora the Atlantic Hockey Goaltending Championship, along with All-AHA honors that season as RIT won a second straight AHA regular-season title and the Atlantic Hockey Postseason- championship match.
Madolora put in another stellar performance in 2011–12, winning a career-high 18 games for the Tigers and posting another 1.93 GAA effort that ranked No. 6 nationally, while his .931 save percentage was seventh in the nation. His six shutouts that season remain tied for second on the AHA single-season list. The effort earned him All-Atlantic Hockey honors for a second time.
Madolora finished with an AHA record .932 save percentage which is tied for #9 in NCAA history and 1.97 GAA which is #2 in conference history and 20th in NCAA history . His 13 career shutouts are the second-most in AHA history and are tied for 21st all-time in the NCAA. His 10 shutouts in conference play tie for the league record. His .677 winning percentage (36-14-12) is tied for third in AHA history, while his .713 winning percentage (8-8-11) in Atlantic Hockey game is No. 6 in conference annals.
“Shane has been the most consistent and technically sound goalie our program has endured,” said RIT head coach Wayne Wilson said, “You knew what you were going to get with every game he played and he was meticulous in his practice preparation. His work ethic and completeness was the foundation for Shane to lead the country in 2011 with a .935 save percentage.” We are fortunate to now have him as our volunteer coach as he has been able to share the character traits that have made him so successful with our goalkeepers.”
After a professional career spanning five years in the US and Europe, Madolora began his coaching career in 2016 and is currently the volunteer goalkeeping coach for the RIT men’s program and the goalkeeping coach for the Premier Hockey Federation’s Buffalo Beauts and runs his own hockey school Madolora Consulting and Development.
|
Sources
2/ https://ritathletics.com/news/2022/12/13/mens-hockey-madolora-named-to-atlantic-hockey-hall-of-honor.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lincoln Kienholz joins Ohio State’s football recruiting class in 2023
- China unlikely to influence North Korea on missiles and nuclear tests
- Toshakhana v Imran Khan case: Magistrate Court to announce verdict at 2pm today
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Meeting with Swedish Prime Minister, President Jokowi promotes green development cooperation
- Mahira Khan meets Bollywood stars in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup: watch the video
- ‘Laal aankh from Modi’s government…’: Congress’ latest sting at PM on India-China | Latest India News
- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taipei
- I told her ‘tomorrow is my debut’. When I woke up the next day, she had passed away | Cricket
- Universal Studios Hollywood opens Super Nintendo World on February 17, 2023 – News
- Istanbul mayor jailed for insulting officials and kicked him out of politics
- which one should i buy?
- Women’s Gymnastics Johanson, Haring named gymnasts to watch by Big Ten Conference