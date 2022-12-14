Ontario, California hosts elite table tennis action





USA Table Tennis (USATT) and the Greater Ontario Convention and Visitors Bureau are hosting the 2022 US Open Table Tennis Championships at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California. This marks the first time in the 91 years of US Open play that USATT will host a major event in this inland Southern California region, which is expected to enjoy beautiful weather during the tournament dates, December 16-21, 2022 . We are so excited to get to Southern California for the Open, said USATT Chief Executive Officer Virginia Sung. It goes without saying that we have an incredibly vibrant table tennis community throughout the state of California, but we believe that players from all over the country and the world will want to visit this beautiful area in what should be the best time of December. This event also serves as a harbinger for the upcoming 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, where America is looking to make a big impact on the international table tennis scene. We are delighted to partner with USATT to host the 2022 US Open Table Tennis Championships right here in our community, said Arlette Garibay, GOCVB Sales Director. We have already heard from the table tennis players in our region how excited they are to hold this historic and elite event in our home city. The city of Ontario is located 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles on the western edge of San Bernadino County in what is known as the Greater Los Angeles Area. It features an international airport (Ontario International Airport) just ten minutes from the Ontario Convention Center and an Amtrak station for those who choose to travel by train. The Greater Ontario area offers an abundance of things to see and do, including world-class shopping at the massive Ontario Mills Mall and the largest concentration of movie screens west of the Mississippi River, art and history museums, and a wine region that dates back to the 19th century. The family-friendly area features regional parks, ice rinks, go-kart racing and is a short drive from Big Bear Mountain resorts, freshwater fishing lakes, hiking, skiing and within an hour of Pacific beaches, world-class golfing, theme parks and Hollywood. Centrally located in the heart of Southern California, it’s easy to extend your visit to Las Vegas, Palm Springs, San Diego, and Joshua Tree National Park from the Greater Ontario region. With regard to the arcade for the US Open, the Ontario Convention Center, which is within walking distance of several top hotels, offers a completely open, pillarless hall and Show Court grandstands for as many as 1,500 visitors.

