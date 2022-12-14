Sports
“The current generation doesn’t like Rohit or Kohli. For them, IPL is easy money’ | Cricket
Superstars Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Jason Holder and Shakib Al Hasan will headline the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction for the 2023 edition of the money-rich league. Not only foreign stars, but also famous names of Indian cricket including Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Jaydev Unadkat are also capable of sparking bidding wars between the 10 teams at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on December 23 .
As domestic cricket’s greatest spectacle approaches its return for another spectacular season, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has cast a stern judgment on the celebrated tournament. The former Australian cricketer and full-time cricket pundit explains his thoughts in a video posted to Instagram explaining why IPL is negatively impacting Indian cricket.
“I think it’s (IPL affecting Indian cricket) because the young players coming through the system are more focused on playing T20 IPL cricket because there’s probably a bit more money in it, it’s short form, it’s fast and you get the game is done and dusted off. It’s kind of like easier money,” Hogg said.
Hogg, who played 7 Tests, 124 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 15 T20Is for Australia, had traded with IPL giants Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during his playing career. The former Australian bowler believes the younger generation has been unenthusiastic about playing the longer formats of the game since the advent of the world’s richest T20 tournament.
“If they’re focused on that T20 cricket scenario, they’re not focused on the longer forms. They don’t know how bowlers set up batters to take wickets and how batters build their innings to bat for a long time. It’s not that much. of the generations currently playing international cricket, such as the Virat Kohli’s and Rohit Sharma’s, it is the younger players who are just debuting for India who are most affected,” Hogg added.
