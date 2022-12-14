Sam McKewon’s latest Big Ten football ranking

1. Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten)
Last game: Defeat Purdue 43-22 in the Big Ten Championship
Next game: Fiesta Bowl vs. TCU, 3 p.m., Dec. 31, ESPN
Jim Harbaugh built the program to beat in the Big Ten.
Michigan runs the ball, stops the run and has special elite teams. And Michigan is tougher than the Buckeyes.
That Harbaughs did it with mostly younger coaches is impressive.
2. State of Ohio (11-1, 8-1)
Last game: Lost to Michigan 45-23
Next game: Peach Bowl vs. Georgia, 7 p.m., Dec. 31 ESPN
The Buckeyes withdrew from the College Football Playoff after USC quarterback Caleb Williams’ injury caused a Trojan collapse in the Pac-12 title game.
OSU is drawing a Georgia team that has all the pieces to repeat as national champions.
3. Penn state (10-2, 7-2)
Last game: Defeat Michigan State 35-16
Next game: Rose Bowl vs. Utah, 4 p.m., Jan. 2, ESPN
Good pay for a Nittany Lion team that ranks below the giants of the league.
PSU will have its hands full with a Utah team wanting a Rose Bowl ring after Ohio State’s wild comeback denied the Utes last year.
4. Purdue (8-5, 5-4)
Last game: Lost to Michigan 43-22 in the Big Ten Championship
Next game: Fiesta Bowl vs. LSU, 12 p.m., Jan. 2, ABC
Jeff Brohm wins his first and last division title, puts up a decent fight against Michigan and now returns to coach his alma mater, Louisville.
5.Illinois (8-4, 5-4)
Last game: Defeat Northwest 41-3
Next game: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN2
I’ve chosen Bret Bielema as Big Ten Coach of the Year because he elevated a roster from four or five wins to a team that took the Big Ten champions to the last second in the Big House.
6. Iowa (7-5, 5-4)
Last game: Lost to Nebraska 24-17
Next game: Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky, Dec. 31, 11 a.m., ABC
The Hawkeyes had an offense to forget, but the addition of Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara for next season was a pretty good move in a better direction.
Whether Brian Ferentz should be the man to coach McNamara is another question.
7.Minnesota (8-4, 4-5)
Last game: Defeat Wisconsin 23-16
Next game: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Syracuse, Dec. 29, 1 p.m., ESPN
PJ Fleck will not be named for any jobs after signing an extension.
He’s done a good job in the Twin Cities, but the Big Ten is about to get a lot tougher, and Fleck now has the assurance that he’s the man in Minneapolis.
8.Wisconsin (6-6, 4-5)
Last game: Lost 23-16 to Minnesota
Next game: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Oklahoma State, Dec. 29, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
The Badgers lose the Gophers, hire Luke Fickell instead of promoting interim head coach Jim Leonhard, and now Leonhard is leaving the program after the bowl game.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is in the portal and a program built on stability for years is in total upheaval.
9.Maryland (7-5, 4-5)
Last game: Beat Rutgers 37-0
Next game: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. North Carolina State, Dec. 30, 11 a.m., ESPN
Strong season from Mike Locksley, whose team lost 54-7 to Nebraska just three years ago, and now has back-to-back bowl appearances. Maryland made a sharp, underrated hire.
10. State of Michigan (5-7, 3-6)
Last game: Lost to Penn State 35-16
Mel Tucker will probably get a year less. Two, and the rich superintendent who signed his big contract will grow impatient.
MSU needs to get a little better on offense and a lot better on defense on the pass.
11. Nebraska (4-8, 3-6)
Last game: Defeat Iowa 24-17
Expect that by the time NOW plays another football match in 2023, just about everything will be different.
And given the magnitude of coach Matt Rhules’ rebuild, you shouldn’t expect things to be better initially.
At least the Huskers got a win over the Hawkeyes.
12. Indiana (4-8, 2-7)
Last game: Lost to Purdue 30-16
Tom Allen looks set to keep his job for another year.
Finding a new quarterback, as Connor Bazelak is in the transfer portal, is on the menu.
IU is evolving in the wrong direction.
13.Rutger (4-8, 1-8)
Last game: Lost to Maryland 37-0
Over nine Big Ten games, Rutgers gained 253 yards and scored 11.7 points per game.
No competition was so bad in both categories.
14. Northwest (1-11, 1-8)
Last game: Lost to Illinois 41-3
Pat Fitzgerald fired defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil, defensive line coach Marty Long, and receivers coach Dennis Springer shortly after the end of the season.
Will he hire a transfer portal specialist who can marry prospects to the Wildcats’ high academic standards?
That may be all the program saves in the future.