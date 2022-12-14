Section VII hockey back at full steam with busy weekend on the ice Sport

PLATTSBURGH The Beekmantown boys’ hockey team had another successful weekend, recording two home wins out of conference to improve the record to 4-0 to start the season.

The Eagles skated to a 6-1 victory over Grand Island (Buffalo) on Saturday and then recorded a 5-2 victory over Kenmore East on Sunday.

BEEKMAN TOWN 6

BIG ISLAND 1

Sam Bingel and Keegin Rodier led the Eagles with two goals, while Reagan Dudyak and Luke Moser added one each.

Zach LaPier and Louis Sweenor each added three assists. Austin Doser put 30 of 31 shots into the Beekmantown nets.

It was a solid team win from top to bottom against a really good Section VI opponent, said Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette. We won a lot of puck races today in all three zones and did a good job keeping the puck all the time.

Sam Bingel and Keegin Rodier played great games today and kept us going offensively with two goals each.

BEEKMAN TOWN 5

KENMORE EAST 2

LaPier scored three goals to propel the Eagles past their opponent, while Cooper Burdo and Rodier also scored. LaPier scored the last two goals of the game after Kenmore East cut the deficit to 3-2.

Sweenor got four more assists, giving him seven for the weekend. Novak Jarus and Moser came in with two assists each and Doser took the win in the net, stopping 35 of 37 shots.

It was a great performance from our kids this afternoon for a hard-fought win against a Kenmore East program that has always been one of the best teams in the state and has won several state championships over the years, Frechette said.

Our special teams were called up throughout the game and our defense, along with our goaltender Austin Doser, neutralized their top players throughout the game. The line of Sam Bingel, Luke Moser and Zach LaPier was offensively dominant, with LaPier scoring three goals.

Saturday

Beekmantown 6, Grand Island 1

Big Island 0 0 1 1

Beekman city 1 2 3 6

First Period- 1, BCS, Bingel (Sweenor, LaPier).

Second period- 2, BCS, Dudyak (Bingel). 3, BCS, Bingel ppg (LaPier, Sweenor).

Third Period – 4, BCS, Moser (Bingel, LaPier). 5, BCS, Rodier shg (Sweenor). 6, BCS, Rodier. 7, GI, Smith.

Shots – Beekmantown, 39-31.

Saves-Baish, GI, 33. Doser, BCS, 30.

Sunday

Beekmantown 5, Kenmore East 2

Kenmore East 0 1 1 2

Beekman City 1 2 2 5

First Period- 1, BCS, Burdo (Jarus, Sweenor).

Second period- 2, BCS, LaPier ppg (Brandell, Sweenor). 3, KE, Simpson ppg (McDonald, Turnbull). 4, BCS, Rodier (Jarus, Sweenor).

Third period – 5, EC, Cerkiewicz (Stachowski, Yiengst). 6, BCS, LaPier (Moser, Bingel). 7, BCS, LaPier ppg (Moser, Sweenor).

Shots Kenmore East, 37-36.

Redt- Freeman, KE, 30. Doster, BCS, 35.

LEADERS GO 0-1-1

PLATTSBURGH Saranac led their non-conference opponents late in both games, but was unable to seal the deal.

The Chiefs dropped a 6-5 game against Kenmore East on Saturday and played Grand Island to a 2-all overtime tie on Sunday.

KENMORE EAST 6

SARANAK 5

Zach O’Connell’s goal gave the Chiefs a 5–4 lead at 1:49 p.m. of the third period, but the visitors pulled their goaltender in the late corridor and Noah Stachoski equalized, at 4:14 p.m.

Then, with just four seconds left, Jacob Simpson won it for Kenmore East.

O’Connell scored two goals for Saranac, while Adrian Barnes, Landen Duprey and Brody Macomber scored once each. It was Macomber’s first varsity goal.

Ashtyn Catlin added two assists and Mason Patnode made 24 saves in net for the Chiefs.

We didn’t put our full effort into this, Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. In the second period we had the chance to say goodbye, but we played too relaxed.

Our puck management in the closing minutes of the third period eventually cost us the head. Hopefully this experience will make us hungrier in these road situations.

SARANAK 2

BIG ISLAND 2, OT

Duprey and O’Connell each had a power play goal and assist for the Chiefs, but Grand Island tied it 2-all on Tucker Schoens’ goal with 2:34 left in the third period.

Duprey’s goal in the first period held until the third as Zachary Przybyl put the visitors in a draw at 8:30.

O’Connell put the Chiefs back in front, at 2-1, with 11:41 in the stanza.

Joey Mitchell put 38 of 40 shots into the Saranac nets.

Our power play created good opportunities and we capitalized on two of those opportunities, Knowles said. On the other side of special teams, we effectively killed our only penalty of the weekend.

In general, we need to jump more and win more loose puck battles.

Saturday

Kenmore East 6, Saranac 5

Kenmore East 2 1 3 6

Saranac 2 2 1 5

First period- 1, KE, Cerkiewicz (Yiengst), 5:33. 2, SCS, O’Connell (Catlin), 10:55 a.m. 3, KE, North (Plapus, Peluch), 15:41. 4, SCS, A. Barnes ppg (Patrie, Catlin), 16:53.

Second Period- 5, KE. Turnbull. 1:31. 6, SCS, Duprey (OConnell, Roy), 12:16. 7, SCS, Macomber (E. Barnes), 12:39.

Third Period – 8, KE, Long (Normandin, Crawford), 3:50. 9, SCS, O’Connell (Duprey, A. Barnes, 13:49. 10, KE, Stachoski (Cerkiewicz, North), 16:14. 11, KE, Simpson (Turnbull), 16:56.

Shots Kenmore East, 30-26.

Redt Anderson, KE, 26. Patnode, SCS, 24.

Sunday

Saranac 2, Grand Island 2, OT

Big Island 0 0 2 0 2

Saranac 1 0 1 0 2

First period- 1, SCS, Duprey ppg (A. Barnes, O’Connell), 8:33.

Third Period – 2, GI, Przbyl (Wright, Short), 8:30. 3, SCS, O’Connell ppg (Duprey, Patrie), 11:41. 4, GI, Shoe (Leone), 14:26.

Shots – Grand Island, 40-30.

Reds Swain, GI, 28. Mitchell, SCS, 38.

GIRLS

SLP FINISHES 1-1

MONSEY The Saranac Lake/Lake Placid girls’ hockey team went out for two non-competitive games this weekend, finishing with an 1-1 record. 4-1 victory over the Rockies on Saturday.

Rockland 3

SLP 2

Hannah Tiell scored two goals to lead the Rockies to their victory.

Madison Blinn and Stephanie Kilbourne-Hill scored goals for SLP. Kilbourne-Hills’ goal at 6:35 of the third period put the visitors within 3–2.

Kelsey McKillip put 19 shots into the SLP nets.

It was a great game for the SLP girls, said coach Butch Martin. We beat and beat the Rockies. Eighth grade Madison Blinn and ninth grade Stephanie Kilbourne-Hill both scored their first varsity goal.

This was the first of a two game series with the Section I team. SLP was on a trip that included a tour of the West Point Military Academy on Friday afternoon and a New York Islanders game on Saturday night.

SLP 4

Rockland 1

Kilbourne-Hill, Marley Logan, Addy Colby and Mia Nichols each scored a goal and Karlie Goetz added three assists to SLP’s victory.

Colby and Nichols scored 11 seconds apart in the third after the Rockies came within 2-1.

McKillip put 23 shots into the SLP target.

It was a great way to end the weekend, said Martin. All the girls played their best game of the year so far and it was a total team effort. Seventh grader Addy Colby scored his first varsity goal on a breakaway.

We are all so incredibly proud and happy with the way the girls played this weekend. Normally we give out a Player of the Game award, but this time the Player of the Game was the whole team. Our seventh and eighth graders gained a lot of experience during the trip.

Friday

Rockland Rockies 3, SLP 2

SLP 1 0 1 2

Rockland Rockies 1 2 0 3

First period- 1, RR, Tiell (Detoi), 7:48. 2, SLP, Blinn (Colby, Goetz), 12:25.

Second Period- 3, RR, Brown (Frankland), 9:54. 4, RR, Tiell (Detoi), 10:34.

Third Period – 5, SLP, Kilbourne-Hill (Colby, Shumway), 6:35.

Shots – SLP, 30-22.

Redt- McKillup, SLP, 19. Curley, RR, 28.

Saturday

SLP 4, Rockland Rockies 1

SLP 1 1 2 4

Rockland Rockies 0 0 1 1

First Period- 1, SLP, Kilbourne-Hill (Colby, Gardner), 5:15.

Second Period- 2, SLP, Logan (Nichols, Goetz), 9:17.

Third Period – 3, RR, Detoi (McNulty), :39. 4, SLP, Colby (Goetz), 9:16. 5, SLP, Nichols (Goetz, Logan), 9:27.

Shots – SLP, 27-24.

Redt- McKillip, SLP, 23. Capone, RR, 23.