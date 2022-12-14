I’m Not John McEnroe – 23-Year-Old American Breakout Pickleball Star Gives A Sneak Peek Of His True Self





Pickleball is a sport similar to tennis and table tennis. Both tennis and table tennis are highly competitive sports. Competition aside, they are incredibly demanding by nature, both physically and mentally. The kids who grew up with a love for tennis but don’t have the stamina and strength to play it prefer pickleball as an alternative sport option. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Pickleball star Ben Johns also has a similar story of falling in love with this sport. In no time, he has become the top player in the sport. However, he believes in keeping a quiet profile, rather than someone like John McEnroe. This is what he said about his playing style. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad More Bjorn Borg than John McEnroe Speaking about his playing style, the most successful pickleball player said that he is not as expressive as former American tennis star John McEnroe. Instead, he draws parallels with someone like former Swedish tennis star Bjorn Borg. This is what he said. That’s what I prefer. With an apology to the titans of tennis, I am not John McEnroe. I’m more of a Bjorn Borg. In his playing days, McEnroe was quite popular not only for his tennis skills but also for his behavior. The American often quarreled with his opponents and referees and had several breakdowns in the middle of a match. Its uniqueness was the hot-headed behavior fueled by an aggressive approach in its gameplay. On the other hand, players like Bjorn Borg went about their business quietly on the field. DIVE DEEPER Known for his angry outbursts, John McEnroe’s unscathed survival in men’s tennis revealed by good friend Chris Evert Pretty good form No approach is a sure shot for success. A player has to judge himself and decide what suits him better. For Johns, it was Borg’s way. Tennis players switch to pickleball ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Due to the very demanding physical rigor and tough competition, many tennis players turn their heads to pickleball. Pickleball not only allows them to play a sport at the highest level, but also uses their skills from tennis. Although less physically demanding and with a shorter court to cover, the latest tennis player to be added to this list was former junior Wimbledon champion, Noah Rubin. Earlier this year, the 26-year-old decided to do just that leave tennis to make a career in pickleball. Watch this story: Hilarious meaning of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams on Urban Dictionary! ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad It will be interesting to see how tennis holds its players as the challenge of pickleball continues to grow. Will we see more tennis players migrate to pickleball? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

