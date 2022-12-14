Pirates return to rock for midweek clash vs. Drexel





Game 11:Drexel Dragons (5-5) at Seton Hall Pirates (2-1)

Wednesday, December 14 Prudential Center (Newark, NJ) 7 p.m

TV:FS1 John Fanta & Jim Spanarkel

Web:Fox Sports Live

Radio:SHU Pirates Mobile App / Pirate Sports Network / SXM 381, SXM App 971 / Dave Popkin & Kim Adams

Game Notes: Seton Hall | Drexel

Game Promotion:TEAM WALKER ACCEPT NEW AND UNWRAPPED TOY DONATIONS AT CONCOURSE GAME PROMOTIONS Help make a difference in the lives of children in Jersey City by donating to the Team Walker Toy Drive! Led by Pirates Hall of Famer and two-time BIG EAST champion Jerry Walker, Team Walker representatives will be present in the hall at Section 18 to receive new and unwrapped toys that will go to students of the Team Walker After School Program . MOBILE TICKET Going forward, all tickets for entry to men’s and women’s basketball home games will be fully digital, which will help make access to Prudential Center and Walsh Gymnasium safer and easier for fans. This transition to digital ticketing via a smartphone will also help make ticketing transactions more secure while reducing fraud and counterfeiting. Tickets can be accessed via the SHU Pirates Mobile App, available for all iOS and Android devices. For more information and to watch an informative video,Click here. CASHLESS POLICY

Cash is NOT accepted at concession stands, retail locations or the box office. Pay with debit or credit card using tap to pay, chip or swipe, or mobile payment, including Apple Pay and Google Pay. For guests who need to convert cash to a card, free ATMs are available in Sections 1, 14, 125 and in the Box Office Lobby. NOTES YOU SHOULD KNOW Seton Hall returns to Prudential Center for the first time since Nov. 20, welcoming Drexel to Newark for a 7 p.m. game on Wednesday.

The Pirates are 83-12 (.874) all-time at Prudential Center against non-conference opponents and are 3-1 this season.

Seton Hall have won 13 of their last 14 games against non-conference foes at The Rock.

Seton Hall’s average winning margin over non-competitive opponents at Prudential Center this season in his three wins is 34 points.

The Hall is coming off a rivalry win as it retained the Garden State Hardwood Classic trophy with a 45-43 victory over Rutgers on Sunday.

Rutgers’ 43 points marked the fifth time this season the Pirates held their opponent to 55 points or less.

The Pirates held the Scarlet Knights to 17 points in the second half, forcing 19 turnovers in the game and racking up 12 steals.

Graduated student KC Ndefo (Elmont, NY) was named the Joe Calabrese Game MVP after nine points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three winning plays in the waning moments.

(Elmont, NY) was named the Joe Calabrese Game MVP after nine points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three winning plays in the waning moments. Seton Hall has stolen 23 times in the last two games, the most in a two-game span since December 2016 (10 vs. Columbia at 12/1, 13 vs. Hawaii at 12/6).

Since last season, The Hall is 7-2 (.778) in games decided by one possession and 9-3 (.750) in games decided by five runs or less.

In Holloway’s last 21 games as head coach, his teams allowed only 59.8 points per game and only four opponents scored more than 70 points.

Seton Hall ranks second in the GREAT EAST in both field goal defense (39.7 percent) and three-point field goal defense (28.4 percent).

The Pirates is ranked 33rd in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency rankings.

The Hall is 138-21 (.868) since 2015-16 when the lead is seven points.

Shaheen Holloway is the first graduate of Seton Hall to lead the program since the all-time great Richie Regan ’53 led the Pirates from 1960-70.

is the first graduate of Seton Hall to lead the program since the all-time great Richie Regan ’53 led the Pirates from 1960-70. Looking for the patented Seton Hall senior jump it Tyrese Samuel (Montreal, Quebec) who ranks third on the team in scoring (10.7 ppg) and leads the team in rebounding (6.8 rpg).

(Montreal, Quebec) who ranks third on the team in scoring (10.7 ppg) and leads the team in rebounding (6.8 rpg). Samuel recorded his fourth career double-double (16 points, 14 rebounds) and his second of the season in the win over Lincoln.

Samuel, who scored nine double-digit games last season, has already scored in double figures in seven of Seton Hall’s 10 games this season.

Ndefo is the NCAA’s active career leader in blocks with 328.

Junior Dr. Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.) returned to Rutgers on Sunday, dropping a game-high 10 points and returning two assists in his first game since Nov. 25.

(Indianapolis, Ind.) returned to Rutgers on Sunday, dropping a game-high 10 points and returning two assists in his first game since Nov. 25. He ranks second on the team with 11.2 points per game from the bench.

Junior Cadary Richmond (Brooklyn, NY) stole six steals in victory at Rutgers, the most by a pirate since Quincy McKnight stole six at Creighton on 2/17/2019.

(Brooklyn, NY) stole six steals in victory at Rutgers, the most by a pirate since Quincy McKnight stole six at Creighton on 2/17/2019. The Pirates seek offense at the free throw line as they rank fourth in the nation in free throw attempts per game (27.3 FTA pg) and 10th nationally in free throws per game (18 .4 FTM pg).

