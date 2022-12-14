Hurts, Kelce are regular ESPN fantasy football playoff players

Brace yourself for some truly groundbreaking fantasy football advice: to make the playoffs this season, you had to field the best players.

Obvious advice or not, it was the truth during the 2022 fantasy football regular season, from Weeks 1-14, at least judging by the players most featured on ESPN playoff team rosters. More importantly, that realization is in stark contrast to the season that preceded it, proving once again that there is no one-size-fits-all, universal path to success. Sometimes it’s the stars that propel us to championships. Other times, it’s the miracles of the waiver that do. In 2022, it was the stars that carried us… well, at least they have this one far.

Consider: Eight of the 10 players found on 60% or more of the ESPN playoff teams were selected on average from the first 29 picks during the preseason, and none of the 10 stayed longer than pick 56, while 31 of the top 50 most rostered players also averaged the top 50 of the preseason. For a telling point of comparison, six of the 12 most-roasted players from the 2021 playoff teams were not drafted in the preseason, proving a piece-it-together strategy to build team an unusually successful angle.

The overall leader this year was Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, also the clear class of his position. Kelce’s 71.7% roster percentage on playoff qualifiers is the fourth-highest percentage in the sixth season I’ve written this column, trailing only Christian McCaffrey’s 78.1% in 2019, when he was second best in history scored 471.2 PPR fantasy points; Alvin Kamara’s 77.4% in 2017, his rookie season as he went from an untapped fantasy to leading the league with 148.0 points in the five weeks leading up to the playoffs; and James Conner’s 75.9% in 2018, when he took over and did fine as the Steelers started to run back after holding out Le’Veon Bell.

You will notice that all three players for Kelce are backs, while Kelce is a tight end. Given the lack of quality options in the tight finishing position this season, Kelce’s league leading status is a logical outcome, although this is as much down to his excellent season as the lack of positions.

After 14 weeks, Kelce is in 12th place all positions with 257.4 PPR fantasy points (he would be 15 if he used per-game averages), and he has a lead of nearly 100 points over his positional brethren (Mark Andrews’ 2nd place 157.9 points). That’s enough to put Kelce in one of the top 20 single-season totals by a tight end in history already, but he’s actually on target for 336.6 points, beating Rob Gronkowski’s positional mark of 330.9. in 2011) would shatter. Furthermore, even adjusting to 16 games, which was the length of seasons for each of the position’s top three point totals (Kelce’s 312.76 in 2020, which is both his personal best and second-highest all-time of the position is), Kelce is on track for 316.8 points, which would set a new career high and come second only to Gronkowski’s 2011.

That fantasy point advantage of 99.5 PPR that Kelce has over the rest of the tight endfield also currently represents the second largest difference in history between the No. 1 and No. 2 scorers positions, trailing only the advantage of 111 .6 points that Kellen Winslow had on the field in 1980 (he scored 272.0 that year). Kelce’s excellence comes in a year that has been especially tough for fantasy managers looking to fill their tight finishing positions, coupled with his 70%-plus roster percentage on playoff teams presents as strong a candidacy as there is for early fantasy MVP honors.

Before we get into other such playoff-relevant stories, let’s get to the list itself. Below are the top 50 players in terms of percentage of ESPN leagues in which their teams advanced to the playoffs. Included are their preseason ADPs (average draft position) and year-to-date earnings in PPR scores.

Most featured players on ESPN Fantasy Football playoff teams % TEAMS — PLAYER, POS., TEAM (ADP, 2022 PPR FPTS) 71.7% — Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs (ADP: 19.6, 257.40 PPR FPTS) 67.4% — Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders (ADP: 56.9, 282.80 PPR FPTS) 65.4% — Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles (ADP: 63.4, 334.88 PPR FPTS) 63.7% — Tyrek Hill, WR, Dolphins (ADP: 19.2, 291.00 PPR FPTS) 62.5% — Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers (ADP: 5.0, 292.70 PPR FPTS) 61.8% — Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants (ADP: 28.0, 226.40 PPR FPTS) 61.6% — Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings (ADP: 6.3, 296.76 PPR FPTS) 61.6% — Nick Chubb, RB, Browns (ADP: 29.0, 224.50 PPR FPTS) 61.1% — Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills (ADP: 14.0, 277.90 PPR FPTS) 60.0% — Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs (ADP: 31.6, 320.40 PPR FPTS) 58.6% — Josh Allen, QB, Bills (ADP: 24.0, 314.92 PPR FPTS) 58.3% — AJ Brown, WR, Eagles (ADP: 36.0, 223.00 PPR FPTS) 58.0% — Davante Adams, WR, Raiders (ADP: 12.7, 278.60 PPR FPTS) 57.6% — DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals (ADP: 102.6, 137.30 PPR FPTS) 57.5% — Eagles D/ST, D/ST, Eagles (ADP: 165.1, 125.00 PPR FPTS) 56.8% — Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions (ADP: 64.6, 216.70 PPR FPTS) 55.8% — Derrick Henry, RB, Titans (ADP: 5.9, 244.06 PPR FPTS) 55.6% — Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers (ADP: 3.1, 268.56 PPR FPTS) 54.6% — Justin Tucker, K, Ravens (ADP: 95.8, 126.00 PPR FPTS) 53.4% ​​– Joe Burrow, QB, Bengal (ADP: 81.3, 290.80 PPR FPTS) 53.0% — Aaron Jones, RB, Packers (ADP: 23.7, 201.50 PPR FPTS) 52.8% — Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens (ADP: 22.4, 157.90 PPR FPTS) 51.1% — Bills D/ST, D/ST, Bills (ADP: 83.6, 110.00 PPR FPTS) 51.1% — Joe Mixon, RB, Bengal (ADP: 13.9, 193.50 PPR FPTS) 50.6% — TJ Hockenson, TE, Vikings (ADP: 73.7, 155.70 PPR FPTS) 50.6% — Cowboys D/ST, D/ST, Cowboys (ADP: 137.5, 135.00 PPR FPTS) 50.2% — Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots (ADP: 99.5, 200.70 PPR FPTS) 49.8% — Justin Fields, QB, Bears (ADP: 152.6, 246.34 PPR FPTS) 49.3% — Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys (ADP: 100.4, 218.30 PPR FPTS) 49.1% — Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens (ADP: 47.5, 236.08 PPR FPTS) 48.8% — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys (ADP: 20.4, 210.70 PPR FPTS) 48.6% — DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks (ADP: 51.1, 190.90 PPR FPTS) 48.5% — Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks (ADP: 140.5, 149.50 PPR FPTS) 48.5% — Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans (ADP: 83.4, 166.40 PPR FPTS) 48.5% — Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengal (ADP: 8.0, 186.90 PPR FPTS) 48.4% — Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins (ADP: 49.0, 195.00 PPR FPTS) 48.4% — Daniel Carlson, K, Raiders (ADP: 133.9, 126.00 PPR FPTS) 46.9% — George Kittle, TE, 49ers (ADP: 48.2, 114.00 PPR FPTS) 46.4% — Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars (ADP: 49.3, 149.80 PPR FPTS) 45.4% — Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings (ADP: 9.8, 191.00 PPR FPTS) 45.2% — Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers (ADP: 38.4, 231.54 PPR FPTS) 45.1% — Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts (ADP: 33.9, 161.50 PPR FPTS) 45.0% — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins (ADP: 141.8, 202.46 PPR FPTS) 44.9% — Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders (ADP: 40.3, 176.20 PPR FPTS) 44.6% — Leonard Fournette, RB, Buccaneers (ADP: 20.3, 179.40 PPR FPTS) 44.4% — Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams (ADP: 4.0, 201.40 PPR FPTS) 44.2% — Christian Watson, WR, Packers (ADP: Undrafted, 125.90 PPR FPTS) 43.8% — Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys (ADP: 40.7, 146.90 PPR FPTS) 43.7% — Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers (ADP: 28.4, 157.50 PPR FPTS) 43.6% — Jamaal Williams, RB, Lions (ADP: 163.5, 177.30 PPR FPTS)

Seven players have scored more than 282.8 PPR fantasy points this season, and six of them can be found on a playoff roster in at least 60% of ESPN leagues, with Joe Burrow (290.8 points, 53.4 %) just outside that group. Jalen Hurts (65.4% playoff percentage), the league’s top scorer (334.88 PPR fantasy points) was selected 56th on average, also making him an attractive contender for fantasy MVP status.

Josh Jacobs (second-best playoff percentage of 65.7%), who is second among the running backs with 282.8 PPR fantasy points for the season and easily tops the past five weeks (130.3 points), is another strong contender for that honor. He also faces the Patriots (Week 15) and 49ers (Week 17), two of the toughest defenses to run this season, during the fantasy playoffs, so we’ll see if he can keep his teams afloat during that challenging to soften.

Undrafted players apparently had a lot less impact on the 2022 fantasy playoff races than the past five seasons leading up to it. In fact, only two players who were truly unselected — ADP of 170 or higher or selected in less than a third of preseason ESPN leagues — were on team playoff rosters in more than 40% of leagues, Christian Watson (44.2% playoff percentage) and Geno Smith (41.6%). Watson was the No. 4 wide receiver in PPR fantasy points in the five weeks leading up to the playoffs (99.2), during which time he scored a total of eight touchdowns in four team games, while Smith was the No. 6 quarterback in the game. season was (245.62). ).

Justin Fields (49.8% playoff percentage) is one of the most interesting stories of 2022, performing so poorly in September that it warranted falling into superficial fantasy leagues, only to come back with five consecutive games worth at least 22.62 fantasy points from weeks 7-11 . Fields’ season contributions made him the fifth most drafted quarterback on playoff teams (49.8%). That’s despite his No. 18 ADP at the preseason position.

As always seemed the case, waiting for your team defense/special teams in 2022 has paid off again. The Philadelphia Eagles averaged the No. 13 preseason defense, but were in a league-best 57.5% on ESPN playoff teams. Also, the New England Patriots changed their preseason positional ADP No. 14 in spots on playoff rosters in 42.7% of the leagues. However, getting the consensus No. 1 defense paid off as the Buffalo Bills had the second best playoff percentage among D/STs (51.1%).

While Kelce, Hurts, Jacobs and Fields may have taken their fantasy teams to this critical stage on the calendar, can one or all four of their teams get over the top on their way to a championship? We’ll find out soon, as we’ll be back in two weeks to update the lists of players from the teams with the most finalists.

Good luck in the fantasy playoffs!