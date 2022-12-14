Women’s tennis adds volunteer assistant coach





RIO GRANDE VALLEY The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Vice President and Director of AthleticsShell huntingannounced the addition of Maria Fernanda Gonzalez as the volunteer assistant coach of women’s tennis. “We are thrilled to have Maria join our program and we are fortunate that she is putting her time and effort into helping our program take the next leap,” said the women’s tennis head coach. West Nott said. “She understands what it takes on the practice courts and to compete mentally against the best who has played No. 1 singles for her college team. She is hungry to help improve our program and make a strong impact on our team. The players will love communicating with her and she will have a lot of valuable experience to share.” Gonzalez played NCAA Division I tennis for Sacramento State, where she received a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences in 2020. As a sophomore in the 2019 season, Gonzalez played her final 10 games ranked No. 1. She was 16–26 in singles, usually playing No. 1 or No. 2, and won nine doubles matches in her collegiate career. Gonzalez is from Chihuahua, Mexico. In juniors, she was the No. 1 player in Chihuahua State and a top-10 player in Mexico. She competed in international youth tournaments and trained with some of Mexico’s top coaches, including former top-250 Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) player Daniela Muñoz and Fernando Ochoa. She will use her experiences and what she learned when she was in their shoes not too long ago to help the Vaqueros mature and grow as tennis players and people. “I went to university when I was 17, so it was a big change in my life. These student-athletes are in that transition. We have to balance our school work and tennis, so with my experience I will help them both Gonzalez said. “Going to class, doing their assignments, being on time, which is one of my biggest rules, all those little things and taking care of the details are the biggest things I want to bring to the team because that’s what it’s all about in the end. “ Gonzalez moved to the Rio Grande Valley two years ago and is currently pursuing an Associate Degree in Business Management from South Texas College. She volunteers with the South Texas Community Tennis Association and visits elementary schools around the region to teach children how to play tennis and spread the love of the game. Previously, Gonzalez worked as a tennis coach at the Cimarron Country Club. She has experience training tennis players of all levels and is looking forward to working with a young and talented UTRGV team. “I’m very excited and very happy with the opportunity West has given me. I think we’re going to be a good team this year,” said Gonzalez. “I’m really passionate and responsible and very honest. If I don’t give 100 percent, it’s not going to work for me. I think being a student-athlete helped me understand why I have to give 100 percent in everything.” Support UTRGV Women’s Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

