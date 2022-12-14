Sports
Alexander Ovechkin inches closer to hockey immortality
Washington capitals star forward Alexander Ovechkin came into play on Tuesday night four goals short of legendary Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goalscoring list.
After Washington’s hat-trick against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, the Capitals star now has Howe firmly in his sights. The three goals brought his career total to 800, just one short of Howe’s mark of 801. Ovechkin is now only the third player in NHL history to score 800 or more goals.
Wayne Gretzky on the top of the list with 894 career goals.
His first goal came just 24 seconds into the game, after Washington’s Dylan Strome won a confrontation in the strike zone. Conor Sheary picked up the loose puck and fired at Chicago goaltender Petr Mrzek, who was turned sideways, toward the boards. Defenseman John Carlson then slashed at the puck and sent it to the net, and Ovechkin was the man on the spot:
That brought Ovechkin to 798 in his career.
#799 came less than eight minutes of ice time later:
With Washington on the power play, a centering pass off Sonny Milano’s stick was diverted to center ice. Sheary took control of the loose puck and then found Ovechkin just to the side of the net. The attacker closed the series with his second goal of the evening.
Washington was able to take advantage of Chicago’s penalty kill approach on this goal. The Blackhawks had Jonathan Toews shadow Ovechkin in an attempt to deny him all clean chances. But Ovechkin then slid the back door into goal, allowing Toews to go with him, creating space in the middle of the ice for Sheary. That gave Sheary a chance to control the puck and then find Ovechkin for his second goal of the night.
Ovechkin was over the moon on Tuesday night and the Capitals shared footage of his first two goals on social media:
History came in the third period.
Taking advantage of a scrum in front of the net, Ovechkin buried a shot for his third of the night and the 800th of his career:
The Capitals paid tribute to Ovechkin’s performance on social media:
Also a tribute to the milestone? The Blackhawks fans. The Chicago crowd recognized Ovechkin’s hat-trick, as well as the history he made by joining the 800 club. Ovechkin was also harassed by the entire Washington roster, as the bench emptied to recognize his performance.
However, there was the small matter of who would win the game. Ovechkin’s third goal of the night gave the Capitals a 5-2 lead, and they added to that later in the third period with goals from Anthony Mantha and Dmitry Orlov.
However, Ovechikin was not done scoring yet. With just over six minutes left in the game, he ripped a 96 mph slap shot from just inside the blue line to test Mrzek. But the keeper was able to put the blistering shot aside.
Target 801 should wait for Ovechkin.
Still, he made history on Tuesday night by bringing him inside one of Howe and joining the 800 club. But perhaps more importantly? It was a crucial victory for the Capitals.
The victory was Washington’s fifth in a row, putting the Capitals back in the playoff mix. After the start of the season 5-6-2with a four-game losing streak beginning in late October, Washington is now just one point away from a Wild Card spot, and the win moved them closer to Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division standings.
Looking ahead, the Capitals can look forward to finally returning to the DMV for an extended period of time. When Washington lost to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, November 26. That was the start of a six-game road trip that took them to the Pacific Northwest. The Capitals did have a home game against Seattle on December 9, but were back on their way to play Winnipeg and then Chicago on Tuesday night.
They return to Washington for a three-game game that begins Thursday against Dallas.
Perhaps more history will be made that night.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sbnation.com/2022/12/13/23508553/alexander-ovechkin-washington-capitals-gordie-howe-wayne-gretzky-nhl
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alexander Ovechkin inches closer to hockey immortality
- 5 fashion trends from the Victorian era – HISTORY
- Earthquake shakes Athens | eKathimerini.com
- Rajamouli analyzed why Bollywood fails
- Gale App Allows Nurses to Work When and Where They Want: Company Opens New Headquarters in Tampa
- Trump allegedly sued Pulitzer Prize Board
- The Twin Peaks theme isn’t just a song. It’s a portal.
- Beyond China’s COVID Unrest, 3 Important Economic Points
- Women’s tennis adds volunteer assistant coach
- Google Launches New Google Search Status Dashboard
- English Channel: Migrant boat capsize leaves four dead
- Super Nintendo World opening date announced for the United States