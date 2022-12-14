Alexander Ovechkin inches closer to hockey immortality

Washington capitals star forward Alexander Ovechkin came into play on Tuesday night four goals short of legendary Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goalscoring list.

After Washington’s hat-trick against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, the Capitals star now has Howe firmly in his sights. The three goals brought his career total to 800, just one short of Howe’s mark of 801. Ovechkin is now only the third player in NHL history to score 800 or more goals.

Wayne Gretzky on the top of the list with 894 career goals.

His first goal came just 24 seconds into the game, after Washington’s Dylan Strome won a confrontation in the strike zone. Conor Sheary picked up the loose puck and fired at Chicago goaltender Petr Mrzek, who was turned sideways, toward the boards. Defenseman John Carlson then slashed at the puck and sent it to the net, and Ovechkin was the man on the spot:

That brought Ovechkin to 798 in his career.

#799 came less than eight minutes of ice time later:

With Washington on the power play, a centering pass off Sonny Milano’s stick was diverted to center ice. Sheary took control of the loose puck and then found Ovechkin just to the side of the net. The attacker closed the series with his second goal of the evening.

Washington was able to take advantage of Chicago’s penalty kill approach on this goal. The Blackhawks had Jonathan Toews shadow Ovechkin in an attempt to deny him all clean chances. But Ovechkin then slid the back door into goal, allowing Toews to go with him, creating space in the middle of the ice for Sheary. That gave Sheary a chance to control the puck and then find Ovechkin for his second goal of the night.

Ovechkin was over the moon on Tuesday night and the Capitals shared footage of his first two goals on social media:

History came in the third period.

Taking advantage of a scrum in front of the net, Ovechkin buried a shot for his third of the night and the 800th of his career:

The Capitals paid tribute to Ovechkin’s performance on social media:

Also a tribute to the milestone? The Blackhawks fans. The Chicago crowd recognized Ovechkin’s hat-trick, as well as the history he made by joining the 800 club. Ovechkin was also harassed by the entire Washington roster, as the bench emptied to recognize his performance.

However, there was the small matter of who would win the game. Ovechkin’s third goal of the night gave the Capitals a 5-2 lead, and they added to that later in the third period with goals from Anthony Mantha and Dmitry Orlov.

However, Ovechikin was not done scoring yet. With just over six minutes left in the game, he ripped a 96 mph slap shot from just inside the blue line to test Mrzek. But the keeper was able to put the blistering shot aside.

Target 801 should wait for Ovechkin.

Still, he made history on Tuesday night by bringing him inside one of Howe and joining the 800 club. But perhaps more importantly? It was a crucial victory for the Capitals.

The victory was Washington’s fifth in a row, putting the Capitals back in the playoff mix. After the start of the season 5-6-2with a four-game losing streak beginning in late October, Washington is now just one point away from a Wild Card spot, and the win moved them closer to Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division standings.

Looking ahead, the Capitals can look forward to finally returning to the DMV for an extended period of time. When Washington lost to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, November 26. That was the start of a six-game road trip that took them to the Pacific Northwest. The Capitals did have a home game against Seattle on December 9, but were back on their way to play Winnipeg and then Chicago on Tuesday night.

They return to Washington for a three-game game that begins Thursday against Dallas.

Perhaps more history will be made that night.