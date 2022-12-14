BANVIND: Cheteshwar Pujara becomes India’s 8th highest run-getter in Test cricket





Cheteshwar Pujara, the vice-captain who batted as number three, brought the team into a stable position in the first Test match against Bangladesh. By playing this innings of BANvIND, Pujara has become the eighth batsman to score the most runs in Test cricket for India. Also Read: Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Like Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar scores a century in his Ranji Trophy debut Image- Sky Sports The Indian team on the Bangladesh tour will play its first test match today. After winning the toss, the Indian team’s openers quickly lost their wickets. Captain KL Rahul, coming on the opening, returned to the pavilion after scoring 22 points and Shubman Gill 20 points. After that, Pujara came to bat and showed his experience to turn the game in favor of India in BANvIND Test series. Moreover, Pujara has completed 6879 runs in his testing career. And in this innings he scored 87 runs using 11 fours. Meanwhile, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar ranks number one in scoring the most runs in Test cricket for India. He has scored 15921 runs in his testing career. Now Pujara has also joined this list at number eight. He has overtaken former Indian batsman Dilip Vengsarkar in Test runs. Dilip Vengsarkar scored 6868 runs in his testing career. The current Indian head coach is second only to Sachin Tendulkar in scoring most runs in Test cricket. He has scored a total of 13265 runs in his Test career. Sunil Gavaskar is also at number three with 10122 runs. While VVS Laxman is number four with 8781 runs, Virender Sehwag is number five with 8503 runs, Virat Kohli is number six with 8075 runs and Sourav Ganguly is number seven with 7212 runs. Also Read: Pujara’s Last 8 Innings One Day Cup 2022 Pujara made his test debut for India in 2010, since then he has played 96 test matches. In 164 innings of these matches, Pujara scored 6792 points (excluding today’s match) with an average of 43.81. During this time, 18 centuries and 33 half-centuries have come out of his billet. At the same time, his highest score was 206 * runs.

