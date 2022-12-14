TreVeyon Henderson misses Ohio State College Football playoff run





Ohio State will have to miss TreVeyon Henderson for the College Football Playoff, the running back announced on Twitter on Tuesday evening. Henderson tweeted after OSU’s loss to Michigan that he had played through a fracture and torn ligament in his left foot. I need surgery on my foot because it’s gotten so bad since the third game, Henderson told The Dispatch. I only made it worse by going back there. The operation is scheduled for Friday. It’s really painful,” Henderson said. “I’ve barely practiced all season. I went through a bunch of different cleats to try and push through, but the pain was crazy. I really don’t know how I managed to get through it in the games I played. I just tried to do my best. ‘He was a pro’s pro at 16’:How TreVeyon Henderson pushes herself to get better The sophomore’s season, like that of backfield mate Miyan Williams, was hampered by injuries. Henderson ran for 571 yards and six touchdowns this season, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. The season didn’t go the way I planned for me, but I’m glad my brothers are still in it and can get to the playoffs. I’m very critical of myself,” Henderson said. “My goal is to be great. I want to be the best running back in college football, and I failed to do that this year. I can make a lot of excuses for myself with the injury I’m dealing with, but I don’t like making excuses for myself. I tried to do what was best for the team, but I didn’t do what was best for me. Henderson said he hurt his foot on a touchdown run early in the Toledo game in the third week of the season. He wasn’t exactly sure what happened on the run, but he said he started limping when he reached the touchline. I didn’t feel it at first, Henderson said. We got a three-and-out or a turnover and the coach was like, We’re back again. I felt the pain on the couch and I had no strength in my foot to get up and walk. Henderson missed three of Ohio State’s last four games. In the other, he carried 11 times for 19 yards against Maryland before the foot became too difficult to play through. I was never 100%, Henderson said. Henderson was a five-star recruit from Virginia last year. He ran for 1,248 and 15 touchdowns as a freshman and added four more scores as a pass catcher. Against Tulsa, he broke Archie Griffin’s school freshman single-game rushing record by running for 270 yards. Henderson’s longest carry this year was a 41-year-old against Arkansas State in the second week of the season. The injury subsequently undermined his explosiveness. “I definitely didn’t have that,” Henderson said. The Ohio State Football schedule for 2022 September 3: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10 September 10: Ohio state 45, Arkansas state 12

Ohio state 45, Arkansas state 12 September the 17th: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21

Ohio State 77, Toledo 21 September 24: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21

Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21 October 1: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10

Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10 October 8: Ohio state 49, Michigan state 20

Ohio state 49, Michigan state 20 22 October: State Ohio 54, Iowa 10

State Ohio 54, Iowa 10 29 October: Ohio is 44, Penn is 31

Ohio is 44, Penn is 31 November 5: Ohio State 21, Northwest 7

Ohio State 21, Northwest 7 November 12: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14

Ohio State 56, Indiana 14 November 19: Ohio State 43, Maryland 30

Ohio State 43, Maryland 30 November 26: Michigan 45, Ohio State 23 Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/sports/college/football/2022/12/13/treveyon-henderson-injury-foot-surgery-ohio-state-football-cfp/69724070007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos