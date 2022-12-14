HSOT final standings for NC high school girls’ tennis





Green Hope’s victory over Myers Park for the NC High School Athletic Association 4A Championship decided first place in the HighSchoolOT final statewide girls’ tennis rankings. Apex Friendship, which lost to Green Hope three times this year, including 5-4 in the playoffs, is third, followed by New Hanover, whose only loss was 5-4 to Apex Friendship in the postseason. Marvin Ridge, number two of 4A West, was fifth. There are seven state champions represented in the final rankings: Green Hope (4A), Charlotte Country Day (NCISAA 4A), Cape Fear (3A), Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill (NCISAA 2A) Cape Fear Academy (NCISAA 3A), Hendersonville ( 2A) and Mount Airy (1A). The full rankings and Top 25 and Top 15 rankings statewide for each of the state’s six area codes are below. Any school playing in an education-based association is eligible for the ranking. HSOT Statewide Top 25 Green Hope 19-0 (4A champions) Myers Park 19-1 (4A number two) Apex Friendship 16-4 New Hanover 21-1 Marvin Rand 16-2 Page 18-1 Charlotte Country Day 19-1 (NCISAA 4A champions) Durham Academy 18-3 Cardinal Gibbons 19-5 East Chapel Hill 18-2 Cape Fear 18-1 (3A champions) Broughton 15-4 Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill 17-2 (NCISAA 2A champions) Charlotte Catholic 17-4 Hooggaarden 16-4 11-4 Leesville Road Cape Fear Academy 17-2 (NCISAA 3A champions) Pinecrest 13-3 Lake Norman Charter 21-2 (3A number two) Millbrook 12-4 Carrboro 16-5 Hendersonville 17-1 (2A champion) Weddington 12-4 Terry Sanford 14-1 Mount Airy 21-1 (1A champion) Area code rankings In the final area code rankings, Green Hope led the way in the 919, New Hanover in the 910, Fike in the 252, Page in the 336, Myers Park in the 704, and Hendersonville in the 828. 919 Top 15 Green Hope 19-0 Apex Friendship 16-4 Durham Academy 18-3 Cardinal Gibbons 19-5 East Chapel Hill 18-2 Broughton 15-4 Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill 17-2 11-4 Leesville Road Millbrook 12-4 Carrboro 16-5 Raleigh Charter 13-3 Jordan 13-5 Panther Creek 9-7 Green Level 9-6 Holly Springs 9-7 910 Top 15 New Hanover 21-1 Cape Fear 18-1 Hooggaarden 16-4 Cape Fear Academy 17-2 Pinecrest 13-3 Terry Sanford 14-1 Topsail 12-4 Lane 10-6 Union Pines 11-3 Fayetteville Academy 9-6 Swansboro 12-3 Montgomery Central 16-1 Cape Fear Christian 14-2 Lumberton 12-3 Harnett Central 18-5 252 Top 15 Fike 20-2 Arendell Parrott 12-3 Faith Christian of Rocky Mount 19-2 Croatian 12-4 Oakwood School 12-2 Greene Central 20-4 Epiphany School 14-6 Rocky Mountain 16-1 New Bern 13-3 D. H. Conley 10-3 JH Roos 9-4 Washington 13-4 Holmes 14-4 First flight 10-3 South Nash 14-3 336 Top 15 Page 18-1 Mount Airy 21-1 Forsyth Country Day 19-6 Bishop McGuinness 17-2 Davie County 14-1 Willems 14-2 Northwest Guilford 12-3 Grimsley 12-4 East Surry 15-2 RJ Reynolds 11-6 Atkins 11-3 West Forsyth 10-5 Reagan 7-7 Front bush 15-4 Rockingham County 9-4 704 Top 15 Hendersonville 17-1 Franklin 17-1 15-2 Asheville School Asheville Trailblazers (homeschooling) 4-1 Watauga 14-2 T. C. Roberson 15-3 Ashville 12-3 Hickory 9-3 West Henderson 10-4 AC Reynolds 9-4 North Buncombe 8-7 Pisgah 13-5 Girl 9-5 Newton-Conover 7-4 Thomas Jefferson 7-6 704 Top 15 Myers Park 19-1 Marvin Rand 16-2 Charlotteland Day 19-1 Charlotte Catholic 17-4 Lake Norman Charter 21-2 Weddington 12-4 Providence Day 12-8 Charlotte Latin 13-8 North Lincoln 15-2 Ardrey Kel 14-5 Salisbury 18-1 Norman lake 9-4 Hold 6-7 East Lincoln 15-3 Providence 10-5 More on this

