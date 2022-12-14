Premier Hockey Federation plans to double the salary cap in 2023-24

The Premier Hockey Federation doubles down on women’s hockey by announcing plans to raise the salary cap to $1.5 million per team for the 2023-24 season in a bid to deepen the talent pool by offering players the chance to earn a living wage .

The increase, announced Wednesday morning, doubles each team’s current limit of $750,000 this season and is part of a three-year, $25 million commitment approved 11 months ago by the league’s board of directors. The PHF consists of seven franchises, though Commissioner Reagan Carey told The Associated Press that expansion is being considered again after the league added a team in Montreal this season.

“This is just another example of how we are going full steam ahead with what we know can be a great sport for an even wider audience and do more for the players who play in it,” said Carey. “We consider this announcement a victory for everyone who cares about women’s sports, but especially women’s hockey.”

The approval came during the league’s winter meetings, and the jump in the salary cap represents a 900% increase since 2021-2022, when each team’s salary cap was $150,000.

The PHF also began providing full health care to players this season, while also expanding the league’s staff and improving team facilities.

“It’s a great commitment and reflects the commitment of everyone involved with the PHF and understanding the importance of reaching this milestone number,” Carey said. “I think this certainly demonstrates the strength of our competition and the business development model we have worked towards and continue to create.”

As for the expansion, Carey said “It’s definitely on the roll,” without providing further details or a timeline.

This season’s salary cap increase led to Mikyla Grant-Mentis becoming the first women’s hockey player in North America to sign an $80,000 contract with the Buffalo Beauts. Under a $1.5 million cap, a 20-player roster would average out to each player earning $75,000 per season.

Carey said all seven teams have exceeded 75% of their salary cap, with some already reaching the cap.

“This is an incredible development and a testament to the unwavering commitment of the people who are making this happen,” PHF Players’ Association Executive Director Nicole Corriero wrote in a text to the AP. “More importantly, the PA recognizes the many past and present players who have served as pioneers for the league and the sport as a whole. … This league’s success and continued growth would not be possible without them.”

The rising cap would allow teams to offer salaries in excess of $150,000, which would represent more than US and Canadian national team players are currently being compensated.

Most national team players have hesitated to join the PHF. Instead, they created the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association, which has formed its own league with investors and NHL franchises. Initial plans to unveil the league by the end of this year have been postponed indefinitely to 2023.

The PHF changed its name from the National Women’s Hockey League two years ago, and teams are now privately owned, although some ownership groups control more than one franchise. In addition to Buffalo and Montreal, the league has teams in Boston, New Jersey, Connecticut, Minnesota and Toronto.

Founded in 2015 as a four-team startup by Dani Rylan Kearny, the NWHL became the first women’s hockey league in North America to pay players a salary. The league initially controlled all of its franchises while relying on outside investors to bridge the revenue gap from ticket and merchandise sales to pay salary, travel, and administrative expenses.

The PHF now has numerous sponsorship deals and broadcasting deals with ESPN+ and Canada’s TSN to broadcast all of its games.

Carey, in her first year as commissioner, could not have imagined a decade ago this level of financial commitment to women’s hockey during her eight-year tenure as USA Hockey’s women’s game overseer. The challenges then were finding creative ways to keep national team players and prospects in the sport, as there were few options for them to make a living playing hockey after college.

“To see how far it’s come, no, it would be hard to imagine this is where we are. And recognizing how many people have to be a part of that commitment to moving things forward is humbling,” Carey said. “Just an exceptional amount of traction and progress in a short amount of time.”