Clark Phillips III secures unanimous All-America status with First-Team AFCA All-America

WACO, Texas Utah football cornerback Clark Phillips III was named to the American Football Coaches Association All-America first team today, securing his unanimous All-America status for the 2022 season. He is Utah’s eighth AFCA first-team All-American in program history and the first defensive back to be listed since 2006 (Eric Weddle). He is the fourth player in Utah history to earn a unanimous All-America, joining Louie Sakoda (K, 2008), Tom Hackett (P, 2015), and Mitch Wishnowsky (P, 2016). The Lakewood, California native has earned eight All-America recognitions this postseason, also landing on the first teams of Associated Press, Sporting News, Walter Camp, FWAA, CBS Sports/247Sports and The Athletic. He was also named to the Pro Football Focus honorable mention team. Phillips has started in every game he has appeared in since coming to Salt Lake City (31). He has 10 career interceptions and four pick sixes, and sits as the only active player in the Pac-12 with four career interceptions returned for touchdowns. He has 12 starts this season with 24 tackles (2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack) with six interceptions (142 return yards) and six pass breakups. The two-time All-Pac-12 roster is tied for most interceptions among Power Five players this season (6), also tied for second overall in the nation. His 142 return yards also rank fourth nationally, with his two pick sixes being the second highest by an FBS player this year. Eleven of his 12 passes defensed came in Pac-12 regular season play, also tied for the conference lead. In Utah’s Homecoming win over Oregon State this year, Phillips racked up a career-high three picks (one pick-six) against the Beavers, tied for the most in 2022 by a Power Five player. He earned national weekly awards from Chuck Bednarik, Jim Thorpe, PFF and Walter Camp for his performance against Oregon State, also named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. He had a season-high four stops in Utah’s regular season win over USC, as well as recording his first career sack and two pass breakups. The Lakewood, California native also had an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown at UCLA and an interception and two pass breakups at Oregon. Clark Phillips III Awards and honors for 2022 2022 Unanimous All-America (AFCA, 1 st Team; AP, 1 st Team; Sports news, 1 st Team; Walter Kamp, 1 st Team; FWAA, 1 st Team; CBS Sports/247 Sports, 1st team; The athletic, 1st team; PFF, honorable mention)

Pac-12 All-Conference First-Team (December 6)

Jim Thorpe Award Finalist (November 29)

Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalist (Nov. 1)

Semifinalist Jim Thorpe Award (October 24)

Midseason All-America (AP, CBS Sports, College Football Network, Pro Football Focus, Sporting News, The Athletic)

Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week (October 6)

Chuck Bednarik Award Defensive Player of the Week (October 4)

PFF Team of the Week (October 3)

Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week (October 3)

Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week (Oct 2)

Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List

Chuck Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List

Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List

Chuck Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List

Preseason All-America (AP; Athlon Sports; Phil Steele; Pro Football Focus; Pro Football Network; Walter Camp)

