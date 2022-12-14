Pucks for sale as part of Hockey Day Minnesota | News
Buy a puck and leave a legacy. That opportunity is now open to hockey enthusiasts, thanks to the efforts of Minnesota’s leading Hockey Day.
Personalized commemorative pucks make for a lasting memory as part of Hockey Day Minnesota, a once-in-a-lifetime experience named by a White Bear Lake hockey mom who runs the promotion. For $99, enthusiasts can purchase a laser-engraved puck for permanent placement on a special wall that will be on display during the hockey extravaganza.
A Hockey Day Minnesota subcommittee, chaired by Jeanna Hinderer, ardent Wild fan, retired elementary school teacher and realtor, is working with area sponsors to build the puck wall. The 8 x 8 foot wall, currently under construction, features a cutout of the State of Hockey, mounted in ice and highlighted with indirect lighting.
The wooden wall will be made from antique pine donated by Lon Musolf, owner of Musolf Wood Flooring in Vadnais Heights. White Bear Makerspace cuts and varnishes the wood and Troy Shoemaker of Shoemaker Construction builds the structure. Another White Bear company, LasX, engraves the thin wood veneer that covers the pucks, and United Health Care donates the ice base.
Every puck purchased supports the January event. There are three options and many ways to personalize the puck: add your last name or a team name; honor your skater or a former player; or name your company or group membership.
The wall will certainly be a fun part of the event as people search for their names and take selfies at the huge cutout, Hinderer said. Hockey is deep in White Bear Lake. People buy pucks in their family names, for current skaters, and even to honor former skaters who still follow the game faithfully and avidly.
When Hockey Day is over, the old wall becomes a permanent structure at the White Bear Lake Sports Center.
Hinderer compared the event to a mini-Olympic Games. It’s a big deal for hockey fans, said the mother of four male players who spent hundreds of hours on the rink.
As the webmaster for Minnesota Hockey District 2, Hinderer is active in promoting the sport and volunteered to help the local Hockey Day leadership team. Co-chair Corey Roberts put her in charge of the puck wall when he learned of her extensive hockey resume, which included being named Hockey Mom of the Year in the five-state area in 2011. She won a new kitchen and Schwann products. But that is an other story.
The hockey community is very special in this area, Hinderer emphasized. This is a great legacy idea for anyone who has played here.
