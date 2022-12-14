Men’s soccer lands at three in the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Teams





PISCATAWAY, NJ Rutgers men’s soccer placed three on the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Teams for the 2022 season. MD Myers earned First Team All-North Region honors while Jackson Temple and Hugo LeGuennec were selected in the third team. As Jackson Temple was selected to the Second All-North Region Team last season, marking the first time the Scarlet Knights have earned an honor in back-to-back seasons since 2002 and 2003. Myers’ first-team pick is also the highest since 2015, when Jason Wright achieved the same feat. MD Myers Myers has made a huge impact since moving to Rutgers for the 2022 fall season. He was unanimously named Big Ten Player of the Year and an All-Big Ten First Team selection. After leading the Scarlet Knights to their first Big Ten championship in the program’s history, the Delran, New Jersey native was named the offensive player of the Big Ten Tournament. Over the 2022 slate, Myers scored 13 goals and added seven assists for a conference-leading 33 points. He also finished the season fourth in the nation in goals (13), third in shots on target per game (1.90), and fifth in total points (33). He not only set the pace of the Big Ten in goals and points, but also shots (69) and shots on target (40). Myers was the only player in the Big Ten to record double-digit goals and 20+ points. He found the back of the net in 10 appearances, including three braces, and earned points in 13 games. Jackson Temple Temple finished second on the team with 20 points overall. His six goals also ranked second, while his eight assists ranked first on the team. Temple scored the winning goal against UAlbany (September 13) in the. 5-1 victory as well as the decisive PK against Wisconsin (November 4) in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. In addition to the PK against the Badgers, Temple was huge for the Scarlet Knights during their historic Big Ten Tournament run, also scoring a goal against Ohio State (Nov. 9) in the Semifinals and an assist against Indiana (Nov. 13) in The Championship. Temple’s three points in the conference tournament earned him a spot on the Big Ten All-Tournament team. Hugo LeGuennec Le Guennec, a leader for Rutgers on the backline, has played all 19 games he was available this season and turned in 16 games with the full-time assignment played. Le Guennec recorded two goals and an assist this season against Northwestern (September 17) and Michigan State (October 16) for the first five points of his career. French native Massy was selected for Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week and the Defensive Player of the 2022 Big Ten Tournament earlier this season. Follow Rutgers men’s soccer on Twitter and Instagram (@RUMensSoccer) for all the latest news and updates. The team is also on Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersMensSoccer). Follow us for all Rutgers Athletics news on Twitter (@RUAthletics), Instagram (@RUAthletics) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersAthletics). For additional updates, download theGameday app. -RU-

