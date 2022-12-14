Men’s Tennis | Tough tests for men’s tennis





NASHVILLE, Tenn. More than half of the opponents on the 2023 Vanderbilt men’s tennis spring schedule revealed by head coach Ian Duvenhage on Wednesday come from an appearance in the NCAA Championships, culminating in eight schools finishing in the top 25 of the final league rankings last May. Intercollegiate Tennis Association have ended . Overall, 17 of the 23 potential foes the Commodores will face were included in the ITA ratings at the end of the 2021-2022 season. We are excited to get started in the spring and see how we stack up against the competition, said Duvenhage. After opening at the Yale Martin Luther King Invitational Jan. 14-16, the Dores will face NCAA Sweet 16 entrant USC, who finished Spring No. 13 in the final ITA rankings opening day of the ITA Kickoff Weekend on May 28. January in Los Angeles, closing the event against either Memphis or UCLA. Vandy opens February with a six-game homestand kicking off February 4 against Princeton, then also against Tennessee State later in the day before taking on Rice on February 12. 18) on Saturday for a Sunday doubleheader featuring Oklahoma State and Belmont. Nonconference play wraps up with a February 26 date at Northwestern, which finished 31st in the nation last spring after winning its first-round NCAA Tournament game. Eleven SEC schools on the Commodores schedule finished in the top 50 of the final ITA rankings last spring, 10 of which competed in the NCAA Championships. Vandy opens the league game at home on March 2 against Arkansas, with other visitors to the Currey Tennis Center including South Carolina (March 4), Florida (March 18), Mississippi State (March 24), Ole Miss (March 25) and Texas A&M (April 7) in the home final. The Dores visit Tennessee (March 9), which reached the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament last spring, Georgia (March 11), Alabama (March 31), Auburn (April 2), NCAA runner-up Kentucky (April 9) and LSU (April 16). ). During SEC action, Vanderbilt will also host Alabama A&M (March 4) and Butler (March 18) as part of doubleheaders. The championship will be hosted by Auburn from April 19-23, and the NCAA Championships will begin on May 5. The Commodores finished last spring with an overall record of 14-12 and placed 55th in the final ITA rankings.

