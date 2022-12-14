2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Hockey Player of Year Watch List





The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watchlist for the 2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Girls HockeyTeam. This first list features 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s National Girls Hockey Player of the Year Award. These athletes were either nominated in last year’s national awards show or were considered serious athletes based on season-wide achievements, state championship titles, and other state, regional, and/or national recognition. More:Winning goal with World Cup flair named USA TODAY HSSA November Play of the Month This year’s official 2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Hockey Team will be announced this spring. All members of the finals team will be honored as nominees for the National Girl Hockey Player of the Year. The winner along with three finalists will be announced at the third annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer’s on-demand event. USA TODAY HSSA Winter Watch List Schedule: Hockey for boys: Thursday, December 15 Girls wrestling: Friday, December 16 Boys Bowling: Monday December 19 Bowling for girls: Tuesday, December 20 Boys wrestling: Wednesday, December 21 Girls’ Basketball: Thursday, December 22 Boys’ Basketball: Friday, December 23 The purpose of these watchlists is to track eligible nominees for this year’s national show. Athletes may be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (by choice or injury), or if their high school no longer participates in a state-sanctioned championship tournament. 2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA OffensiveFootball Watch List: Jillian Ackerman JR, G | Minot High School (Minot, ND) Rylee Bartz SR, V | Fargo North High School (Fargo, ND) Marina Bassett SO, V | South Portland High School (South Portland, Maine) Bernadette Belzer SR, V | Jamestown High School (Jamestown, ND) Leonie Boettcher SR, V | Westby Area High School (Westby, Wis.) Abby Chamernick SR, D | Warroad High School (Warroad, Minnesota) Taylyn Cope SR, V | Minot High School (Minot, ND) Uma Corniea SR, G | Edina High School (Edina, Minn.) Brenna Curl JR, V | Bismarck High School (Bismarck, ND) Chelsea Donovan SR, V | Darien High School (Darien, Conn.) Allie Emineth JR, D| Fargo North High School (Fargo, ND) Maggie Farwell SR, D | Oyster River High School (Durham, NH) Nikki Ferraro SO, G | New Canaan High School (New Canaan, Conn.) Lauren Fox JR, D | Walled Lake Northern High School (Michigan Commerce Township) Isabel Goettl SR, F | Andover High School (Andover, Minnesota) Averi Greenwood SR, F| Red River High School (Grand Forks, ND) Logan Harrison JR, V | Princeton Day School (Princeton, NJ) Tayla Hendrickson SR, V | Warroad High School (Warroad, Minnesota) Kate Johnson SR, F | Warroad High School (Warroad, Minnesota) Alexis Kirkeby SR, D | Jamestown High School (Jamestown, ND) Drew Kopek SR, V | Clinton High School (Clinton, NY) Maeve Lee JR, V | Hanover High School (Hanover, NH) Ella Lemieux JR, G | Cheverus High School (Portland, Maine) Chloe Lemke SR, G | Mosinee High School (Mosinee, Wisconsin) Ava Lindsay SR, F| Minnetonka High School (Minnetonka, Minnesota) Jenna Lynch SR, V | Bishop Guertin High School (Nashua, NH) Molly Martin SR, D | Williamsville North High School (Buffalo, NY) Gracie Meyers SR, G| Morristown beard school (Morristown, NJ) Megan Moceri SR, D | Troy High School (Troy, Michigan) Sarah Moore JR, D | Lisbon High School (Lisbon, Maine) Tess Mulkerron SO, V | Concord High School (Concord, NH) Scout Oudemool JR, F | Skaneateles High School (Skaneateles, NY) Nicole Partridge SR, V | Wethersfield High School (Wethersfield, Conn.) Lissie Patterson JR, V | Northville High School (Northville, Michigan) Diana Pivirotto SR, G | St. Thomas Aquinas (Dover, NH) Grace Rentmeester JR, V | Wrightstown High School (Wrightstown, Wisconsin) Grace Sadura SR, V | Minnetonka High School (Minnetonka, Minnesota) Maggie Seeley JR, G | West Fargo High School (West Fargo, ND) Taylor Senecal SO, D | Essex High School (Essex Junction, Vt.) Taylor Severson SR, F | Davies High School (Fargo, ND) Nya winner SR, V | Hermantown High School (Hermantown, Minnesota) Jessica Sperling JR, V | Morristown beard school (Morristown, NJ) Lily Spinner SR, G| Summit High School (Summit, NJ) Courtney Stagman SR, G | Andover High School (Andover, Minnesota) Kendall Sundby JR, D| St. Croix Falls High School (St. Croix Falls, Wis.) Aizah Thompson SR, D | Williamsville East High School (East Amherst, NY) Lexie Tully JR, D| New Canaan High School (New Canaan, Conn.) Kamryn Van Batavia SR, V | Luverne High School (Luverne, Minnesota) Lilli Warnock SR, V | Morristown beard school (Morristown, NJ) Delaney Whitten SR, D | South Portland High School (South Portland, Maine)

