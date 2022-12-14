Men’s Basketball will host Wake Forest Sunday at noon





PISCATAWAY, NJ Rutgers men’s basketball is back in action this Saturday, as the team will host Wake Forest at noon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Scarlet Knights are 6-4 overall (6-1 at home) this season and will host the Demon Deacons from the ACC. In the air The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Jason Horowitz and Len Elmore got the call. Fans can tune in on the radio on WCBS 880 AM with Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson on the line. Citable “This is a good team and the same team that beat Indiana, which is a pretty good team,” said the head coach By Steve Pikiell said after the 45-43 loss to Seton Hall. “This is a team that has played really well all season. We will regroup and we will get back to work and we will improve some things that we have not done well.” About Rutgers Rutgers starts the matchup at 6-4 on the season after 10 games. The Scarlet Knights will try to break a two-game losing streak with a pair of losses that came from the last possession. The Scarlet Knights also secured a victory over No. 8/10 Indiana, with this Wake Forest game capping a five-game series against major major programs (Miami, Indiana, Ohio State, Seton Hall, Wake Forest), with RU currently 1-3 in that period. After the game against the Demon Deacons, RU only has two games in the next 13 days, as they have a staggered schedule around the Finals and the holiday break, with Bucknell (December 23) and Coppin State (December 30) in that time. Rutger’s last timeout The Scarlet Knights fell just one basket short in the 73rd Garden State Hardwood Classic on Sunday night. Seton Hall defeated RU 45-43 in a hard-fought defensive game. Aundre Hyatt had a team-high nine points for RU, tying his career-high with three 3-pointers. It was only Seton Hall’s first win in the series coming to Piscataway since 2015. Back to work and focused on Saturday’s game. #The Knighthood pic.twitter.com/gVzVh2XxDt Rutgers Men’s Basketball (@RutgersMBB) December 13, 2022 RU’s defensive dominance Rutgers currently ranks fifth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing only 54.5 points per game. The Scarlet Knights are second in the nation in three-point field goal percentage (22.8 percent). RU ranks eighth in the nation in opposing field goal percentage (36.4 percent). Tied for 20th in the nation in (10.0) steals per game. Comb Spencer is seventh in the country in steals-per-game (2.8). According to Ken Pom, Rutgers has the third most efficient defense in the country. The serials The teams have met once before, during the 2015–16 season. The Demon Deacons came to Piscataway on November 30, 2015 as part of the Big Ten ACC Challenge. Wake Forest came away with a 69-68 win in that game. Corey Sanders led RU with 17 points, while Greg Lewis had 11 points and nine rebounds. The game was the first home men’s basketball game attended by current athletics director Pat Hobbs, who had been hired the day before, and was introduced to the public during a media timeout. With a win A win over Wake Forest would mean An all-time 2-0 record against Wake Forest

A home record of 7-1 this season

A home record of 21-4 over the past two seasons

A 49-9 record at home over the past four seasons About Wake Forest The Demon Deacons are 7-3 heading into a Wednesday night game against Appalachian State. Tyree Appleby leads both the team and the ACC with 19.0 points per game. Appleby previously faced RU on November 14, 2017 as a member of Cleveland State when he scored six points in 24 minutes in a 70-38 Rutgers win. Wake Forest comes in 35th in the game nationally in defensive rebounding with 28.2 per game. The team has a two-game losing streak against Clemson and LSU after winning Wisconsin in the Big Ten – ACC Challenge.

