2022 CT high school football coaches All-State teams from CHSCA







Hearst Connecticut Media The Connecticut High School Coaches Association All-State football teams have been released for 2022. The teams, voted on by coaches in the CHSCA, are divided into an overall Top 26 first team and then three divisions by class. Note: Players voted into the Top 26 team will be ranked higher and will not appear on their respective class teams. CHSCA football team for all states The First Team All-State player list by most votes. Note: Players ranked in the Top 26 will move up from their respective class teams. Top 26 Fred Camp, Gilbert/Northwest/Housatonic, ATH

Lincoln Cardillo, Southington, RB

David Cassetti, Ansonia, RB

Tyler Clark, Staples, WR

Caden Drezek, Seymour, QB

Avian Evans, West Haven, DB

Joziah Gonzalez, Maloney, ATH

Ty Groff, New Cannon, K

Daniel Hernandez, SMSA, QB

Matthew Jeffrey, Cheshire, ATH

Rowan Johnston, Trumbull, RB

Davien Kerr, Bloomfield, ATH

Jake Kiernan, Greenwich, OL

Tom Ligi, Holy Cross, DB

Dylan Magazu, Newtown, QB

John Neider, Jonathan Law, QB

Adam Pandolfi, North Haven, ATH

Jack Petrone, Glastonbury. RB

Soren Rief, Killingly, RB

Camden Righi, Wethersfield, ATH

Alex Romanowski, Ansonia, OL

Danny Shaban, Joel Barlow, RB

Travion Singleton, Hamden, DB

Caleb Smith, Staples, QB

Jacob Staton, Notre Dame-West Haven, RB

Michael Trovarelli, Bunnell, RB

Achillius White, Windsor, RB Class LL/L Insult Dontay Bishop, New Britain, OL

John Chiulli, Southington. OL extension

Nick Gerbase, West Haven. OL

Vincent Scileppi. Xavier, OL

Howard Stedford, Maloney, OL

Peter Vomvolakis, Greenwich, OL

Ben Carley, Trumbull, TE

Ricky Feola, Shelton, WR

James Hillhouse, Staples, WR

Donte Kelly, Maloney, WR

Alfredo Nevarez, New Milford, WR

Zy’kie Askew, Middletown, RB

Michael Deitelbaum, Naugatuck, RB

Aaron Field, Fairfield Ludlowe, RB

Jack Wilson, Greenwich, QB

Alexander Hernandez, Glastonbury, PK Defense Jack Chappa, Newtown, DL

Griffin Galletta, Greenwich, DL

Jack Kilmartin, St Joseph, DL

Brett Rochford, Cheshire, DL

Tyshaun Davender, Hamden, LB

Josh Frappier, Southington, LB

Connor Holy, West Haven, LB

John Insinga, Greenwich, LB

Zakkai Moore, Maloney, LB

Jordan Sams. Glastonbury, LB

Tre Blair, Bristol Central, DB

Anthony Bolden, Hamden, DB

J. P. Hosney, Xavier, DB

Jon Morris, Fairfield Prep, DB

Andrew Swierbut, Newtown, DB

Emmett Derby, Fairfield Prep, P Class MM/M Insult Gianni Drab, Fitch, OL

Eli Fangiullo, Windsor, OL

Josh Kuczynski, Notre Dame-West Haven, OL

Michael Motta, Berlin, OL

Matt Scholz, Enter, OL

Wes Selmani, Hand, OL

Evan Christian, Wethersfield, TE

Ethan Saez, Lyman Hall, TE

Vittorio Church, Platt, WR

Matt Hagerty, Law, WR

Ben Jax, Killingly, WR

Cam Pragano Lyman Hall. WR

Jason Champagne, Mark, RB

Michael O’Brien, Guilford, RB

Thomas Dreibholz, Killingly, QB

Caden Borges, Brookfield, PK Defense Terrence Allen, Killingly, DL

Quincy Davis, Windsor, DL

Jackson, Duncan, Wilton, DL

Caleb Garcia, Wethersfield, DL

Christian Lewis, NDWH, DL

Marcus McGregor, Woodstock, DL

William Gomes, Berlin, LB

Tyler Holcomb, E. O. Smith, LB

Malachi Mapp, Rockville, LB

Rohan Terrell, Bunnell, LB

Tamir Gamble, SMSA, DB

Hason Green, Rockville, DB

Jeff Karavas, North Haven, DB

Cashmere Lewis, Windsor, DB

Elijah Perry, Hartford Public, DB

Matteo Petruzziello, Notre Dame-West Haven, DB Class SS/S Insult Malachi Fowler, Windham, OL

Aidan Grant, Foran, OL

Isaiah Mangual, Windham, OL

Ryan O’Donnell, Woodland, OL

Tracey Ray, Ansonia, OL

Doug Traynor, New Fairfield, OL

Devin Divita, Gilbert/Northwest/Housatonic, TE

Joe Gaetano, Foran, TE

Marquis Campbell, Holy Cross, WR

John Gogliettino, Sheehan, WR

Julian Papst, Oxford, WR

Michael Rossetti, Seymour. WR

James Green, Ledyard, RB

Victor Mejia, Windham, RB

Cole Brisson, Cromwell/Portland, QB

George Horst, Granby/Canton, PK Defense Howard Simpson, Bloomfield, DL

Tristin Teller, Joel Barlow, DL

Lucian De Pino, North Branford, DL

Michael Strachan, Woodland, DL

Tyler Serenson, North Branford, LB

Jacob Rand, Regional Valley/Old Lyme, LB

Ryan Rozich, Cromwell/Portland, LB

Aiden Avenia, Gilbert/Northwest/Housatonic, LB

Dante Mangiafico, Ellington, LB

Raijon Pettway, Notre Dame-Fairfield, LB

Roehn Maldonado, Holy Cross, LB

Shaine Salvador, Sheehan, LB

Bricklayer Mastropietro, Woodland, DB

Travis Mangual, Windham, DB

DiAngelo Jean-Pierre, Valley Regional/Old Lyme, DB

Joe Vasques, Plainville, DB







