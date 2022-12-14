Premier Hockey Federation doubles salary cap for next season





This historic salary cap increase reflects the strength of our league and evolving business model, supporting an enhanced player experience that has introduced full healthcare benefits, facility upgrades, league expansion and a record 84 game schedule over the past year, said PHF Commissioner Reagan Carey in a statement. We know how dedicated and selfless these players are to creating more opportunities for women in the sport, and the PHF is committed to prioritizing our support of these talented and skilled players on and off the ice. Players, alumni, staff, coaches, volunteers, partners, owners and our passionate fans have all worked to ensure that full-time professional hockey becomes a career path for women. Get sports headlines The latest sports headlines from The Globe delivered to your inbox every morning. The league, which was rebranded as the National Women’s Hockey League until rebranded in September 2021, launched a two-year media rights deal with ESPN this season, with live coverage on ESPN+ and international rights for games including TSN in Canada. The league said all seven teams, including the Boston Pride, exceed 75 percent of the current limit of $750,000. In 2021, the salary cap was $150,000 per team. We don’t stop here and are very proud to continue our track record of setting new records for professional women’s hockey, said Carey. The PHF was the first league to refund its players in 2015, and our commitment to building the best home for professional women’s hockey requires us to stay ahead of the curve. Greater financial opportunities for athletes are part of the new PHF era. We do the work and we see the results. The Pride, who play at Warrior Ice Arena and won the Isobel Cup last season, are at the top of the standings this season with a 7-1 record. Formed in 2019 out of dissatisfaction with women’s hockey in the NWHL and the now-defunct Canadian Women’s Hockey League, the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association still maintains its own four-team tour. Michael Silverman can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.

