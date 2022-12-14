Chavez defends the singles crown in the Oswestry Table Tennis League

The Nexa Law Table Tennis Championships saw a big turnout with six leagues contested in an action packed day.

Competitors competed for the open singles, handicap, veterans, division two, doubles and consolation titles.

Defending singles champion Jeremy Chavez easily defeated Phil Langford in the quarterfinals, while Jason Hughes was beaten by Austin Hibbert in five close sets.

John Waine defeated Jack Hughes over five sets while Bozena Sweitlicka defeated Marcin Stepkowski to complete the semifinals.

Oswestry Table Tennis League senior doubles finalists Jason Hughes, Judith Townsley, Ethan Shackleton and Ozena Sweitlicka.

Sweitlicka lost to Chavez and Hibbert crashed to Waine in straight sets in one-sided semifinals.

In the final, Chavez defeated Waine 11-7, 11-7, 11-9 to retain his title.

In the Second Division singles event, Jim Reeves defeated Judith Townsley and Richard Child en route to the semifinals.

OTHER NEWS:

Paul Sisson Jr. knocked out Reece Wills and then Matei Balasa to face Reeves in the final four.

Ethan Shackleton and Eliot Hibbert met in the other semi-final with the latter prevailing to set up a final clash with Reeves taking the trophy after 11-6, 11-8 wins.

Open singles finalists John Waine and Jeremy Chavez.

A new name was destined to take the handicap cup after Austin Hibbert went out in the quarterfinals to Jim Reeves, who in turn lost to Chavez in the last four.

Waine defeated Jason Hughes in the other semifinal to set up an open final rematch.

Waine took the first set 11-3, but in the second Chavez fought back to take the set 11-9.

Chavez and Waine continued their veteran league rivalry with the open champion securing a place in the final where he met Phil Langford who defeated Marcin Stepkowski 11-0, 11-5.

Chavez struggled in the final despite a 14-12 win in the first set, with Langford hitting back to win the next two sets to take the title.

Bozena Sweitlicka and Ethan Shackleton marched to the doubles final where they met Jason Hughes and Judith Townsley.

Llansilin Drovers players Pete Scott, Michelle Scott and Harvey Kynaston.

In the final, Hughes and Townsley took the first set 16-14, but Sweitlicka and Shackleton fought back to take the title 11-6, 11-7.

The last game up for grabs was the consolation cups for players who went out in the opening round of the singles competition.

Paul Sisson Jr. defeated Reece Wills and Matei Balasa to reach the semifinals where he met Eliot Hibbert who had beaten Ethan Shackleton en route to the last four.

Hibbert took the match comfortably in straight sets to claim a place in the final, where he met Jim Reeves in a second division final rematch.

This time Hibbert had a four game start and this was too much for Reeves to pull out as Hibbert retained his title in straight sets.

The organizers thanked Judith Townsley for keeping the event going during a busy afternoon at the score table.

Morda Jaguars players Mariusz Piechota, Bozena Swietlicka and Marcin Stepkowski.

Meanwhile, the Oswestry and District Table Tennis League season continues.

Morda Tigers lost the chance to move to the top of the First Division after losing 6-4 at home to Kinnerley Knights who moved three places up the table.

Star of the show for the Knights was debutant Vic Redge who won all three games and was supported by captain John Waine with two wins and together they beat the home side in doubles.

Kinnerley Crusaders topped the Second Division after an 8-2 home win against Morda Leopards.

Julian Walford didn’t drop a set all night for the Knights, while Stoyan Kasabov took two wins for the Leopards.