Sports
Chavez defends the singles crown in the Oswestry Table Tennis League
The Nexa Law Table Tennis Championships saw a big turnout with six leagues contested in an action packed day.
Competitors competed for the open singles, handicap, veterans, division two, doubles and consolation titles.
Defending singles champion Jeremy Chavez easily defeated Phil Langford in the quarterfinals, while Jason Hughes was beaten by Austin Hibbert in five close sets.
John Waine defeated Jack Hughes over five sets while Bozena Sweitlicka defeated Marcin Stepkowski to complete the semifinals.
Oswestry Table Tennis League senior doubles finalists Jason Hughes, Judith Townsley, Ethan Shackleton and Ozena Sweitlicka.
Sweitlicka lost to Chavez and Hibbert crashed to Waine in straight sets in one-sided semifinals.
In the final, Chavez defeated Waine 11-7, 11-7, 11-9 to retain his title.
In the Second Division singles event, Jim Reeves defeated Judith Townsley and Richard Child en route to the semifinals.
OTHER NEWS:
Paul Sisson Jr. knocked out Reece Wills and then Matei Balasa to face Reeves in the final four.
Ethan Shackleton and Eliot Hibbert met in the other semi-final with the latter prevailing to set up a final clash with Reeves taking the trophy after 11-6, 11-8 wins.
Open singles finalists John Waine and Jeremy Chavez.
A new name was destined to take the handicap cup after Austin Hibbert went out in the quarterfinals to Jim Reeves, who in turn lost to Chavez in the last four.
Waine defeated Jason Hughes in the other semifinal to set up an open final rematch.
Waine took the first set 11-3, but in the second Chavez fought back to take the set 11-9.
Chavez and Waine continued their veteran league rivalry with the open champion securing a place in the final where he met Phil Langford who defeated Marcin Stepkowski 11-0, 11-5.
Chavez struggled in the final despite a 14-12 win in the first set, with Langford hitting back to win the next two sets to take the title.
Bozena Sweitlicka and Ethan Shackleton marched to the doubles final where they met Jason Hughes and Judith Townsley.
Llansilin Drovers players Pete Scott, Michelle Scott and Harvey Kynaston.
In the final, Hughes and Townsley took the first set 16-14, but Sweitlicka and Shackleton fought back to take the title 11-6, 11-7.
The last game up for grabs was the consolation cups for players who went out in the opening round of the singles competition.
Paul Sisson Jr. defeated Reece Wills and Matei Balasa to reach the semifinals where he met Eliot Hibbert who had beaten Ethan Shackleton en route to the last four.
Hibbert took the match comfortably in straight sets to claim a place in the final, where he met Jim Reeves in a second division final rematch.
This time Hibbert had a four game start and this was too much for Reeves to pull out as Hibbert retained his title in straight sets.
The organizers thanked Judith Townsley for keeping the event going during a busy afternoon at the score table.
Morda Jaguars players Mariusz Piechota, Bozena Swietlicka and Marcin Stepkowski.
Meanwhile, the Oswestry and District Table Tennis League season continues.
Morda Tigers lost the chance to move to the top of the First Division after losing 6-4 at home to Kinnerley Knights who moved three places up the table.
Star of the show for the Knights was debutant Vic Redge who won all three games and was supported by captain John Waine with two wins and together they beat the home side in doubles.
Kinnerley Crusaders topped the Second Division after an 8-2 home win against Morda Leopards.
Julian Walford didn’t drop a set all night for the Knights, while Stoyan Kasabov took two wins for the Leopards.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk/news/oswestry/23191878.chavez-defends-oswestry-table-tennis-league-singles-crown/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chavez defends the singles crown in the Oswestry Table Tennis League
- Katie Holmes’ stylist defends her viral dress look on jeans
- B4A migrates beauty platform to AlloyDB
- Actor James Cromwell slams world leaders for missing out on UN nature summit
- Republican megadonor Thiel urges GOP to challenge China
- Trump hits 7-year low in new national poll as Biden’s approval rises
- Bollywood – Our Favorite Hindi Movie Songs of the Year
- Premier Hockey Federation doubles salary cap for next season
- Google Cloud’s PostgreSQL-compatible database, AlloyDB, now generally available
- Rapper Grand Daddy IU dies aged 54 | Entertainment
- Inditex emphasizes sustainability in fast fashion
- Indonesia urges EU to treat Southeast Asia fairly and tax-free