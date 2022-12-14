Ten owner Paramount in box seat to make deal for cricket rights





US entertainment giant and owner of Network Ten, Paramount, is leading the race to win the Cricket Australia media rights auction as Seven and Foxtel race to close their $1.5 billion bid for rights to test matches, one-day internationals and the Big Bash League to match. Cricket Australia has given media companies until Thursday afternoon to submit the best and final bids for the rights package, which begins in 2025. This masthead revealed earlier this week that Paramount has made a $1.5 billion bid for the rights for the next seven years. Sources close to the trial confirmed that Paramount’s current offer is higher than the offer of incumbents Seven and Foxtel, which are unwilling to match that offer. But Seven, currently the top-rated free-to-air network, and Foxtel, which is part of the News Corp media stable, claim they can offer more promotional power than Paramount. Cricket Australia may not receive more money from its incumbent broadcasters under a new deal. Credit:James Elsby Executives from Seven, Foxtel and CA have been in talks for the past 48 hours about whether they can jointly increase the total amount offered to preserve the cricket rights, which expire in 2024, according to people familiar with the talks who spoke anonymously because they be confidential.

The media sources said pay TV giant Foxtel has also privately agreed to allow Seven to stream major cricket matches on its online platform 7Plus if it means securing the rights for another term, which was a key condition of the offer of free- to-air networks. Foxtel made the same concession with the AFL, a move that proved critical in enabling it and Seven to come to an agreement with the code and defeat Paramount. However, Foxtel is not willing to relinquish the exclusive rights to ODIs it obtained under the previous agreement with CA. Even if Seven and Foxtel find common ground, their combined offer won’t be an increase over the existing deal, which is worth about $197 million a year. Depending on how CA divides the various rights between the two parties, there is also a chance that they will be offered less than the existing deal. Outgoing CA chairman Lachlan Henderson has said publicly that he believes cricket is undervalued in the broadcast market, but a number of factors are limiting Seven and Foxtel’s offerings. These include lucrative deals with the AFL and NBC Universal, the poor ratings of the Big Bash League (which makes up most of today’s rights fee), and a softer advertising market. If Seven and Foxtel don’t budge, it means CA will have to decide whether to take the extra cash and end a longstanding partnership with Foxtel, whose parent company owns News Corp. The Daily Telegraph, the Australian and The Herald Sun. The alternative would be to stick with the incumbents for less money. CA is also currently in a bitter legal battle with Seven in Federal Court.

