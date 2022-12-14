Get Jakob Chychrun into your team as soon as possible

Especially for Yahoo Sports

Injuries and the trade deadline, those two topics will dominate the NHL going forward. After Thanksgiving, and despite seemingly more equality than ever before, we have a pretty good idea of ​​which teams will buy and which will sell between now and March 3. fantasy trading goals of the week column.

Trade for

Jakob Chychrun, D, Coyotes (69 percent rostered)

It’s not the first time Chychrun has appeared in this space, but it’s worth mentioning again how good he’s looked since his return to the lineup. He is currently on a five game point streak and has nine points in ten games on the season. He averages over 22 minutes and 3.9 shots per game with PP1 duties, while posting a plus-6 score for a team with a minus-24 goal difference.

Those are elite numbers short of scorers, and even if the Coyotes just demonstrate Chychrun for a potential trade, he’s slowly working his way back to top-pairing status.

The previous season was disappointing with only 21 points in 47 games and as Chychrun had not played more than 68 games in any season, Chychrun’s injury history was a legitimate concern. His recent play has changed that notion, and given the significant amount of cap space some contenders have opened up with LTIR this season, it has opened up a world of possibilities for Chychrun as he moves to a better team.

The strategy for Chychrun right now is to include him if he’s available in your league, or else trade for him while he’s still in the middle of an upward trajectory.

Rasmus Sandin, D, Maple Leafs (40 percent roster)

We’re bending the rules a bit here, since Sandin hasn’t been placed in half of the Yahoo leagues yet, but at this rate, he definitely will be. His rostered percentage increased by 13 points from Monday to Tuesday, rewarding fantasy managers with quick triggers with his second consecutive multi-assist attempt. Despite the lack of three regulars on Toronto’s blue line (Morgan Rilly, Jordie Benn and Jake Muzzin) due to injuries that could keep them out of the lineup for weeks, months, or even the entire season, the Leafs defense has been one of the team’s bright spots.

Coupled with fellow Swede Timothy Liljegren, they were exceptional, generating a combined 58.8 xGoals percentage and 3.2 goals per 60 minutes in over 150 minutes, according to moneypuck.com. It is the second best combination to date behind the combination of Sandin and Mark Giordano (60 xGoals%, 3.56 goals per 60), and there’s a good case for Sandin being Toronto’s best defender right now, especially since he’s given their power play an extra boost.

Benn is the closest thing to returning to the lineup, but he’s not a threat to Sandin’s role in the power play and it’s likely Conor Timmins is the one coming out of the lineup. Rielly has yet to resume skating, and with the way Sandin is playing, even Rielly may not be a threat to significantly reduce Sandin’s minutes, especially on the PP, going forward.

Jacob Markstrom, G, Flames (94 percent rostered)

Markstrom allowed only five goals in his last three games, but he just doesn’t get the support of goal. The Flames are now 21st in goals per game after finishing sixth last season. There is no doubt that Markstrom has been a frustrating fantasy player with his sub-.900 save percentage, and now Day ruler takes up a significant portion of the game time.

As bad as Markstrom has been, I think there’s definitely a desire to get him back on track. The Flames have gone to Vladar because he has won games, but his last few starts haven’t been particularly good. Unlike the situation in Edmonton, Vladar is not exactly a newcomer Stuart Skinnerwhile Markstrom hasn’t been nearly as bad as Jack Campbell.

Don’t give up on Jacob Markstrom in fantasy competitions. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Flames have a super soft schedule coming up, taking on weaker divisional opponents in the Canucks and Sharks (twice), and if fantasy executives strike now, they might be able to get Markstrom at a discount. Of course, there is a risk that the Flames will find no footing at all this season after a major change in their roster Jonathan Huberdeau has been particularly disappointing, but even without the wins, look forward to Markstrom lowering his GAA and increasing his save percentage. That’s where the smart money is; over the past three seasons, Markstrom ranks 17th in the league with a .912 Sv% (min. 50 GP), something that is not possible without talent.

Trade away

JT Miller, C/LW/RW, Canucks (99 percent rostered)

One of the reasons the Canucks are so good at fantasy is because they are monsters in the power game, but they may lose their most valuable piece in Captain Bo Horvat, which is tied for fifth in the league with eight PPGs. The men’s advantage is where Miller has made a living for the past two years. It accounts for 14 of his 26 points (53.8%) this season, which is both a significant jump from last season (38 of 99, 38.4%) and an indictment of his 5-on-5- game.

Should the Canucks trade Horvat, and maybe Brock Boeser an occasional PP1 winger who formed their famous “Lotto Line” with Miller and Elias Pettersson last season could take a huge bite out of Miller’s production.

Miller’s faceoff wins are also down, and he ranks second to last (behind Boeser) with a minus-10 rating. The fantastic advantage of having a triple position is nice, but his peripherals were so bad it really eats away at his value, especially in roto competitions. Miller may take a light punch if Horvat leaves, as it will force the Canucks to play Miller at center, his preferred position, but the Canucks just aren’t a reliable team right now. It may be time to trade Miller while he still has some fantasy value before the Canucks start stripping their roster.

Vitek Vanecek, G, Devils (84 percent rostered)

This will be an unpopular opinion, but perhaps cracks are beginning to appear in New Jersey, where the Devils went 0-2-1 last week and allowed 14 goals (although Akira Schmid started two of those games) in just their second losing streak of the season. The Devils are excellent at puck possession and attack generation, and their defense was very good back then John Marineshas been on the ice, but don’t forget Vanecek struggled for long stretches last season; an important reason why the capitals decided to part with him. Analytically, Vanecek’s numbers are good but not great; according to naturalstattrick.com, he ranks 22nd in GSAA and 23rd in save percentage with 5 to 5.

The Devils lead the standings, but perhaps no team has more skepticism to contend with. The common belief is that the Devils are still too inexperienced to be labeled as legitimate contenders, and given the level playing field and close races in the league, it wouldn’t be surprising if teams start stepping it up. With the intensity of the games ramping up, we’ve yet to really see how the Devils react in high-pressure situations. There is some uncertainty, and after fantasy managers have had such a good run for the first few months, perhaps trading Vanecek for someone with a more reliable track record could help to avoid a possible regression in the second half. Not to mention the return of Mackenzie Blackwood could take away some of Vanecek’s playing time.