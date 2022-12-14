Tiger Woods’ Popstroke in Katy puts the finishing touches to the grand opening





The Tiger Woods mini golf course team Pop comics is preparing the final touches for the grand opening this week. The Katy spot is the first out-of-state location for the Florida-based chain.

The Houston Chronicle got a preview of the operation before the big day, including the putting range, VIP floor and menu.

Even before you drive in, you’ll notice that Popstroke sits in what I’m going to call “the most entertaining area near the intersection of two major roads.” Woods’ course is flanked by Andretti Indoor Karting & Gamesa Cinemark and the Dallas favorite whiskey cake. Upon entry, you are given your choice of golf price packages (and putters) ranging from $15 to $25. Children 2 and under are free. WHERE TO EAT NOW: The best Houston dishes we ate in November, from pimento to kolaches Raquel Natalicchio/staff photographer The putting range looks like a miniaturized replica of a Florida golf course, albeit with an artificial turf surface. Two 18-hole courses wind through the lawn, with plenty of small hills and bunkers to keep things interesting. A spokesman said it will probably take about an hour for them to finish. A giant digital scoreboard hangs over the center of the facility, so keeping score is no challenge. The center of the course also has a bar to fulfill mobile app orders for customers who wish to have a drink and/or eat between putts. Moving on to the lounge and dining room there is ample seating to take in scenic views of the horizon and course. A full service bar also includes foosball tables, ping pong and cornhole. Upstairs, Popstroke has a private event space with its own bar, dining area and balcony overlooking the putting plain. NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT: Houston’s small tasting menu spot Tatem lands on Esquires list of best new restaurants in America Raquel Natalicchio/staff photographer The food menu offers a variety of starters, salads, flatbreads, sandwiches and main dishes. The Katy location contains some exclusive items, including the Lone Star Smashburger. Popstroke also has an ice cream bar, with 24 flavors and different milkshakes. One of the shakes even contains a golf ball, but you probably shouldn’t eat that. The grand opening is scheduled for December 16 at noon at the 23100 block of Grand Circle Blvd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houstonchronicle.com/food-culture/restaurants-bars/article/popstroke-katy-first-look-17652577.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos