Proteas bowlers preview, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Australia arrived in Brisbane unscathed this week.

The West Indies were powerless to prevent Australia’s batters from helping themselves to mountains of runs offered.

Coming Saturday, however, Marnus Labuschagne will be separated for just one week against Anderson Phillip and Kagiso Rabada.

That represents a huge step forward for Australia, who went largely unchallenged in a 2-0 series whitewash against the West Indies.

The visitors, already one of the world’s weaker Test sides, lost Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales from their attacking mid-range, along with all-rounder Kyle Mayers, who was arguably their best bowler in Perth.

Not to mention the brilliant performances of Labuschagne, Steve Smith or Travis Head, all averaging over 125 runs, but little has been proven over the summer so far.

Now the team awaits in second place on the World Test Championship table, and with a red-hot pace attack that is regarded as one of the best in the world.

Already armed with real pace and resilience, the South Africans will enjoy playing in Australia, where the country has historically performed well.

Australia have not won against South Africa at home since 2005, losing in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

It is true that South Africa has gone downhill since those great teams, led by names like Graeme Smith, AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Faf du Plessis. However, thanks to its terrifying pace attack, the Proteas remain an outfit not to be taken lightly.

They clearly have an extremely talented bowling attack, Mitchell Starc told me foxsports.com.au earlier this year.

They’ve found ways with the bat, but they’re clearly relying on that tempo attack to do a lot of the damage.

(It’s going to be) a huge challenge for our batters, including our entire group.

They are going to be a huge threat to our team and to the series. Obviously for the mind that is tempo attack.

It will be a tough match, Labuschagne admitted. It will be great to play against a quality team like South Africa in our conditions.

If you look at the past, when we’ve been dealing with really good tempo attacks, that’s turned into a really good run, and they’ve got one of the best fast-bowling attacks out there right now.

Marnus Labuschagne from Australia. Photo by Bradley Canaries/Getty Images

WHO ARE THEY?

Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen are all waiting for a crack against Australia.

Requested by foxsports.com.au Last week, England legend Michael Vaughan said of the quartet: Their bowling is fantastic. When it fires, it’s a world-class strike.

It has real pace, aggression. It’s fantastic to watch.

Over the past two years, the four bowlers have taken 169 wickets at just 20.85. Ngidi has the highest pass rate with 40.8, while Jansens has the lowest with 34.0.

For context, Scott Boland is the only Australian in Test history with a success rate of less than 40 (minimum 20 wickets).

The South Africans have not only strengthened their numbers by playing against a weaker opponent.

For the past two years they have played against some of the world’s best teams in India, New Zealand and England as they tour Pakistan, where fast bowlers are forced to toil on flat decks.

Rabada will take the lead this summer, to whom Australians need no introduction. Many are already familiar with the 27-year-old’s exuberant, fiery broadcasts that have landed him in hot water on multiple occasions.

During 2018’s bitter Sandpapergate series, Rabada was initially banned due to an aggressive take-out from Steve Smith, whose face he screamed before shrugging him off the back. He had the decision overturned on appeal, but was suspended again two years later for the same offense against England’s Joe Root.

The fast right arm, who averages over 90 mph, burst onto the test scene at just 20 and took his first 200 wickets in just 44 matches, one better than Glenn McGrath and equal to Pat Cummins.

He was player-of-the-series last time Australia and South Africa faced each other, averaging just 20.50 runs per wicket against the country.

Needless to say, he loves playing against Australia.

When you play against a good opponent, they can get the best out of you. It’s about making it happen, he said ESPNcricinfo earlier this month.

It always comes out against Australia for me. It’s about not shying away from a challenge. If they want to cum hard, you face that. That’s what competition is.

Meanwhile, South African-born Labuschagne told foxsports.com.au earlier this year: Rabada is one of the best bowlers in the world and it will be a big challenge to play against someone of his calibre.

Kagiso Rabada of South Africa. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images

However, the true speed demon of the quartet is Nortje.

Ahead of Nortjes’ debut in 2019, Proteas legend Steyn said the fast really gets me excited. It was easy to see why.

The most important of its properties is its ability to regularly break the 150 km/h barrier. In 2020, he threw the second fastest ball in IPL history, clocked at 156 km/h.

The 29-year-old has had his fair share of injuries but is now fit and shooting, and recently dominated the T20 World Cup by taking 11 wickets at 8.54, including a best of 4-10.

South Africa’s left arm option is Jansen, whose point of difference is not limited to the arm he bowls with.

The 22-year-old stands at a towering 2.07m, giving him extra bounce that will make him a handful for Australia’s hitters.

Jansen only made his test debut last Boxing Day, but has quickly established himself as a regular for the Proteas.

He started out as a batsman but it is his bowling that now stands out after starting his Test career with 37 wickets at 6.59pm, including taking 5-25 against England at the Oval in September.

When asked how Australia would prepare to face South Africa, assistant coach Daniel Vettori joked: I’ll step on something and throw it, get ready for Marco.

Finally, there is 26-year-old Ngidi, who is also an imposing figure at 1.93 meters and can bowl over 140 km/h.

Ngidi’s rise came through T20 cricket and he made an immediate impact with a player-of-the-match performance on his debut.

So it came as no surprise that when he earned a Test cap in early 2018, he quickly made his mark again. He was player of the match again, this time taking 6-39 in the second innings to help India roll for 151. His wickets included KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.

Cummins plays against South Africa | 00:36

The next five years have not gone to plan with Ngidi amassing just 15 Test caps due to a series of injuries but when he has played he has been hard to stop, he has 49 wickets at 21.61.

Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt said earlier this month that Ngidi is the perfect companion for the aggressive Rabada.

Lungi is much more controlled, where KG is a real wicket taker, he said against CA XI during a tour match.

Rabada doesn’t deliver as high as Ngidi. Ngidi has a better wrist position. They are different. That’s their strength.

He added: Lungi has always been good and can swing the ball. Sometimes the conditions up in Brisbane (mean) it fluctuates, he told CA XI during a tour match.

In Brisbane they also leave a lot of grass on the wicket to start the match, so that plays day one or day two in our favour.

All this to say nothing of veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj who cannot be ignored, as Vettori warned this weekend.

We understand this is an important series and obviously want to do it very well, but that speed attack has been exceptional for some time, Vettori said.

And also their spin bowlers, if you underestimate Maharaj you will be in trouble.

I think you will see a lot of work (during training) on ​​short ball, a lot of work on pace, left arm, and also considering their spin bowling attack.

Anrich Nortje from South Africa. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images

CAN THEY RATTER AUSTRALIA?

Australia’s batsmen have good contact, but it must be said that the West Indies did not have a single bowler capable of surpassing 140km/h in the second test.

South Africa has four, including one that will regularly reach 150 km/h.

If there’s anything that can upset Australia, and indeed any batting line-up in world cricket, it’s the real pace. You can not ignore it; the faster the bowling, the less time there is to make the right decision and execute the right footwork.

Last summer, Labuschagne was on track for an excellent Ashes series, but was stopped after the second test by Mark Wood and his 150km/h lightning bolts. Labuschagne had peeled off scores of 74, 103 and 51 with his decisiveness off the stump, a great strength as it was against the West Indies.

But Wood’s speed then caused problems, sending Labuschagne off in three successive innings with balls the right-hander could have left behind.

It was a similar story a few weeks later in Pakistan, where speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Labuschagne three times in five innings.

More recently, Labuschagne endured spells in Perth where he struggled under the short ball to West Indies Alzarri Joseph. Nortje and co. will have noticed and be armed with faster and potentially more dangerous bouncers.

Of course, Labuschagne is not the only one for whom South Africa’s speed is a threat.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> McDonald supports the revival of Warner | 02:23

Cameron Green looked remarkably shaky in the Adelaide Oval nets last week as he faced uncovered 24-year-old Lance Morris, who has been clocked at 153mph.

Morris didn’t hit top speed, but was still fast enough to have Green in all sorts. In the end, Green just stepped aside and let Morris bowl at the empty stumps.

The lack of time Green spent in the fold against the West Indies could also add to his vulnerability. Australia hit nearly 300 overs in the series before Green batted in Adelaide and he looked nervous as he worked for nine runs off 42 balls. He was then asked to swing the bat around in the second innings and made just five of four.

Then there’s the fact that David Warner may be in trouble heading into the series as he hasn’t made a Test century in nearly three years, failing to make half a century against a slack West Indies attack.

Warner’s footwork was lacking and the extra speed of the South Africans won’t change that.

(It will be) good fast bowling, so a good test for a few players, said Mark Waugh foxsports.com.au.

David Warner hes going to be tested against fast bowling.

South Africa’s fragile batting line-up means Australia still start favorites heading into the three-Test series, which begins in Brisbane on Saturday (11.20am AEDT).

But after a walk in the park against the West Indies, Waugh warned the Australians need to be ready for the jump up.

It is a different class of opposition (compared to the West Indies).

You don’t have to be a genius to work that out, he said.

The Australians will know they will have to work much harder for their runs than what we have seen (against the West Indies).