Erick All is transferring to Iowa Football





Iowa Football landed its second student-athlete through the transfer portal on Wednesday. He came from the same school as the first. Tight end Erick All will join the Hawkeyes with his former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara. After helping the Wolverines win the Big Ten Championship and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff a year ago, the duo are recovering from injuries that prematurely ended each player’s 2022 campaign. Allen visited Iowa last week with McNamara. He announced his decision on social media on Wednesday. All (6-4, 255) earned All-Big Ten honorable mention laurels in ’21 after catching 38 passes for 437 yards with two touchdowns in eight starts. He recorded 13 receptions for 92 yards during his first two seasons in Ann Arbor, catching three passes for 36 yards this fall before an injury ended his campaign after three games. Scroll to Continue Rivals ranked All as a four-star recruit when he came to Fairfield (OH) High as a member of the ’19 recruiting class. The scouting service rated him the 16th best tight end nationally in that cycle. Next season, Iowa replaces Sam LaPorta, the Big Ten’s Tight End of the Year in ’22. Luke Lachey, who broke out this fall with 25 catches for 362 yards and three touchdowns, will return for his junior season at the position. All announced on social media in October that he underwent “life-changing surgery” in Florida. Shortly after that post, Michigan coached Jim Harbaugh attached the tight end would be sidelined for the remainder of the season. McNamara lost his starting job to JJ McCarthy early this season. He then unveiled in November that he was injured and was undergoing knee surgery. It is unknown where McNamara and All are in the recovery process.

