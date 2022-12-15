Break Point, Netflix’s Drive for tennis, debuts January 13

By HOWARD FENDRICH

A Netflix docuseries about professional tennis Called Break Point, think of it as that sport’s answer to the popular Formula 1: Drive to Survive will debut on January 13, three days before the start of the 2023 Grand Slam season at the Australian Open.

Netflix revealed the title and launch date on Wednesday, when it also released a 30-second teaser.

The first five episodes covering Melbourne Park, Indian Wells, Madrid and Roland Garros will be available next month. The other five episodes of the season, which look at Wimbledon, Eastbourne, Queens Club, the US Open, WTA Finals and ATP Finals, arrive in June.

Players featured include Grand Slam champions Every Swiatek and Sloane Stephens, and second place in the Grand Slam Nick KyrgiosCasper Ruud, Stefanos TsitsipasMatteo Berrettini and Our Jabour. . . . Also featured: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Ajla Tomljanovic and more.

Not at the center of the streaming series: Serena Williams and Roger Federerboth 41 and done with their playing days, or Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, both in their mid-thirties and winners of major titles this year.

It’s hard to imagine any other sport that has been so long dominated by a handful of individuals. But they are at the end of the cycle, with the obvious exception of Novak and Rafa, to some extent. The changing of the guard is underway, executive producer James Gay-Rees said in a video interview with The Associated Press.

And that’s why the timing was really good. Because I like tennis, but I’m like, Who is Tsitsipas? Do you know what I mean? In fairness, he said. But actually you realize, my God, he’s number 5 in the world. He’s a really, seriously, good tennis player and he’s a really interesting guy. And I’d like to know more about him.’ Because all I’ve heard in the last 15-20 years is: Roger, Roger, Roger. Serena, Serena, Serena. For a reason, right? Obviously we didn’t dispute that because they are legends and icons. But I think it was very exciting to shine a light on a new generation.”

Gay-Rees and Box to Box Films co-executive producer Paul Martin also made Drive to Survive and are working on series about the world of golf and surfing, among others.

The fourth season of Drive to Survive, released in March, attracted the largest audience to date and made the Netflix top 10 TV list in more than 50 countries. It is widely credited help increase interest in Formula 1 racing.

Of course you want to keep the core audience happy, the tennis fans, but if we did our job well, the show should appeal to people who have no interest in tennis at all, Gay-Rees said. The pre-Drive to Survive Formula One demographic might have been described by some people as rather masculine, pale and stale. And I think the show, among some other factors, has contributed to the demographic shift that has become significantly younger for that sport, which is clearly manna from heaven if that was your goal.

Martin acknowledged that other sports series might make some think of what he called Drive to Survive for XXX, but he said the characters and the way a tennis season is structured give Break Point a very different feel.

He believes it shows the physicality, the mental side, the rivalry and the pain of tennis.

All of which are related to the name of the show and its double meaning. While it wasn’t made public until Wednesday, Martin said Break Point was Day 1’s working title.

We always felt like we were going to find something better, he said. The honest answer is that we didn’t. And it just seemed to work.

