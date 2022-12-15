Yahoo DFS Hockey: Picks on Wednesday

Wednesday is by no means a busy night for the NHL. Three matches take place, and for whatever reason two of them are Canada-Canadian matchups. Still, the DFS opportunities are there. Here are some players to target and avoid for your lineup.

GOALIE

Cam Talbot, OTT vs. MON ($29): On his final start, Talbot was given the advantage of hosting the Ducks. He did his job and booked a shutout. This matchup is only slightly more difficult. The Canadiens averaged 2.86 goals and 29.3 shots at net per game, both in the bottom 10 in the NHL.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. FROM ($24): Markstrom has looked strong in his last two starts, so you might think he’s put his slow start behind him. I still see a goalie with a .897 save percentage over 19 appearances. The Swede also draws the toughest game on Wednesday, as the Canucks have averaged 3.46 goals per game.

CENTRE

Joel Eriksson Ek, MIN vs. IT ($19): After breaking through with 26 goals and 49 points last season, Eriksson Ek has earned a bigger role this year. He averages 19:41 a night in ice age, including 3:38 with the extra man. That has helped him to score 23 points in 28 games. The Red Wings are in the second leg of a back-to-back, and although they’ve previously had Ville Husso do double duty, it’s expected to see Alex Nedeljkovic in goal. He has a 4.09 GAA and .880 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nick Suzuki, MON at OTT ($19): Honestly? This looks like a brutal night for goalkeepers. Assuming Nedeljkovic is in net, Talbot is the only netminder likely to start Wednesday and has been more than mediocre. His 2.55 GAA and .917 save percentage are head and shoulders above the expected competition. That makes this a night to avoid Canadiens, if you’re going to avoid a team.

WING

Tyler Toffoli, CGY vs VAN ($20): In his first full season as a Flame, Toffoli has averaged 3:22 per game on the power play. He also has nine points with the extra man. The Canucks are in line to finish in the bottom five for the second year in a row in penalty kill count, and Spencer Martin has a .891 save percentage.

Drake Batherson, OTT vs. MON ($18): The Canadiens have allowed 33.1 shots at the net per game. Batherson doesn’t shoot like Brady Tkachuk, but he shot 84 times on target in 28 games. He also has a five game point streak.

WINGS TO AVOID

Cole Caufield, MON at OTT ($21): They are the same points I made earlier. Talbot has a 2.55 GAA and 0.917 save percentage on a night when no other above-average goalie is expected to play. Caufield also has a shooting percentage of 16.7, so he may be in line for a slight decline as well.

David Perron, IT at MIN ($18): Well, the Red Wings are on their way for the second night of back-to-back. That can have a negative impact, especially on a veteran like Perron who has some tread on his tyres. In addition, eight of his 21 points have come from the power play and the Wild is right in the middle of the competition with the penalty kill.

DEFENSE

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. MA ($20): Since returning from injury, Chabot has 10 points and 22 shots on target in nine games. I will note that the Canadiens have also said they plan to start Sam Montembeault in net. He has a career .894 save percentage.

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. FROM ($19): Last year, Andersson’s breakthrough 50-point campaign was partially boosted by 19 points with the extra man. This year, nine of his 20 points came on the power play. As I noted earlier, the Canucks are once again in the bottom five in penalty-kill percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Quinn Hughes, VAN at CGY ($21): Hughes tends to do his damage on the power play. Indeed, this year, 13 of his 25 points are from the power play variety. Well, even with some dodgy goaltending, the Flames have a top-10 penalty kill. They have also allowed only 28.5 shots at the net per match.

Moritz Seider, IT at MIN ($16): There is no Montreal defender except for the injured Mike Matheson, who is likely to get a lot of DFS runs. As such, I’m avoiding the Habs here and going with Seider. The reigning Calder winner has had a sophomore slump to some degree, and he has just one point in his last seven games. In addition, he can’t find luck with the power play, only getting four points there after 21 last season.