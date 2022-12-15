Five Aragonese climb to the podium in the table tennis Pre-State





A total of five Aragonese players managed to get one of the first three places in their category in the second phase of the North Zone Pre-State Tournament, where nearly 380 players gathered in the Galician town of Narn, from the youngest category to veterans +65. Aragn was represented by 45 players.

The players of the Zaragoza SchoolIvaro Gimeno in the child trial and Alejandro Viv in the youth (even childish), as well as the heliophile edward ruiz in veterans +60 they took second place in their category, while George Borra (CN Helios) in young people and Jose Luis Aragon (Publimax CAI Santiago) in veterans +60 was third. On the Aragonese side, the clubs were represented School Zaragoza, CN Helios, Publimax CAI Santiago, Color Plus Utebo, TM Binfar 77, TM Monzn and Stadium Casablanca. With these results added to the results of the first test held in Zaragoza, A total of 32 Aragonese players have qualified for the State Tournament to be held in January in March and that will bring together the top 48 national players in each category. An unprecedented success in Aragonese table tennis. in category Benjamin Men have taken the leaderboard Vctor Dobato (Helios), Lucas Alvarez (Color Plus Utebo) and Telmo Vistue (TM Binfar 77). In i raised women, Luza Gil (TM Binfar 77), Elena Torres (Color Plus Utebo) and Luca Martn (Publimax CAI Santiago) have obtained the pass, while Eric Negredo (School Zaragoza), Eric Pereira (TM Monzn) have obtained it for boys. and Nicols Prez (Utebo). In childish wife, Silvia Pars of Helios, while Ivaro Gimeno and Lucas Garca (school) are the Aragonese representatives in January. youth In the men, six of the ten places at stake have gone to Aragn: Alexander Viv, Mauricio La Rosa and Alexander Alonso (School), Jorge Borra and Pablo Garca (CN Helios) and Alexander Sebastin (Publimax CAI Santiago) . In under 21 bitch has secured a place for the heliophile Maite Maza, while her club mate Jorge Prez has done so with the males. In people with a physical disabilitythe players of Publimax CAI Santiago, Santiago Martínez and Luis Rodrigo will participate in Jan. In senior female, Janina Nieto de Helios will be the Aragonese representative. Jorge Delgado, from the school, has been given a place in the seniors, while heliophiles Vctor Dobato and Paul Delfont have done so in veterans +40. In Veterans +50the Publimax players Javier Rey and Carlos Guiral, will be in January Veterans +60 Eduardo Ruiz (Helios) and Jose Luis Aragn, Eduardo Mrquez and Pedro Sanz, all from Publimax, also managed to enter the state.

