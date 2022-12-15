USF beats Marshall on Wednesday 77-68, during Education Day

Next game: The room 17-12-2022 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon ESPN+ Bulls unlimited 17 Dec. (Sat) / 1pm The room History

-/RV USF 77, Marshall 68

USF (9-3), Marshall (5-4)

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | 11 am | ESPN+

Tampa, Florida | Yuengling center

TAMPA (December 14, 2022) The University of South Florida women’s basketball team was awarded 17 points Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu and 16 points from Elena Tsineke when the Bulls beat Marshall 77-68 in front of 5,573 fans at the Yuengling Center on Wednesday morning. Monday morning’s game was part of South Florida’s annual Education Day, which welcomes nearly 4,500 elementary and high school students, teachers and counselors from Hillsborough County.

The win improved the Bulls to 9-3 on the year, while the Thundering Herd fell to 5-4.

South Florida shot a season-best 73.3 percent (11-for-15) from the field in the first quarter and used a 13-0 run to take a 25-14 lead after the first 10 minutes of play.

The Bulls extended their lead to a whopping 12 points in the second quarter, 27-15, on a layup from Fankam Mendjiadeu just over 30 seconds into the stanza, then with just over seven minutes left for the break, 32-20 , when Mary Alvarez hit her first field goal of the season with a three-pointer in her first game back from a knee injury sustained the previous year. Alvarez finished the game with nine points on 3-for-5 shooting from the field, all from behind the arc, and two assists.

After trailing 45-39 at the half, Marshall scored the first seven points of the third quarter to take a one-point 46-45 lead with just over six minutes left in the quarter. However, South Florida regrouped and got the lead back to double digits on a driving layup from Tsineke with just under three minutes left in the quarter. The Bulls didn’t look back as they extended their lead to a whopping 18 points, 74-56, in the fourth quarter on a Carla Brito layup with 3:35 left in the game.

Wednesday's starters for the Bulls were: G Elena Tsineke, G Air Wilson, G Sammy boy, F Carla Brito and F Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu. The Bulls are 8-3 with this lineup.

Wednesday’s attendance of 5,573 is the eighth-largest home attendance in the program’s history.

Elena Tsineke's 16 points against Marshall mark her 68th career double-digit scoring game in her 91st career game with the Bulls.

Mary Alvarez saw her first play of the 2022-23 season against Marshall on Wednesday after suffering a knee injury on March 2 in the 2021-2022 regular season finale against Houston.

The Bulls finish their nonconference home schedule against La Salle on Saturday. The tip is scheduled for 1 p.m. South Florida closes out the non-conference portion of the program when they head to the West Coast for the San Diego Invitational, December 20-21, at San Diego City College. The Bulls open the two-game event against current No. 3/4 Ohio State on day one at 6:30 PM ET, then No. 16/15 Oregon or 21/22 Arkansas on day two.

South Florida kicks off the American Athletic Conference after the holidays, when it travels to New Orleans to face Tulane on December 30 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+), then returns to the Yuengling Center on January 3 at 5 p.m. to take on Temple. (ESPNU).

South Florida recorded its 10e 20-win season during the 2021–2022 season while playing in his sixth American Athletic Conference championship game in his nine years in the conference. The Bulls reached their highest national ranking of the season when it checked in at No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll dated November 30, advancing to their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in the past nine years.

USF has played 17 postseason tournaments and had eight NCAA Tournament berths as a head coach Jose Fernandez ‘s 22 seasons. Fernandez, the all-time winningest coach in program history, has led USF to 10 20-win seasons, two WNIT last four appearances, the 2009 WNIT Championship, and has won over 400 career games. Fernandez was named a finalist for the WBCA and a semifinalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year Awards. He was also named the 2021 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year at the end of the 2020–21 campaign.

In 2021-2022, the Bulls had three players recognized by The American for impressive seasons, including Elena Tsineke (All-conference first team), Beth Mununga (All-conference second team) and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu (All-conference second team).

In addition, Tsineke and Mununga were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team.

