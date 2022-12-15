Ireland Cricket Board made no offer to Sanju Samson to represent their cricket team





A after has been widely circulated on social media claiming that Indian cricketer Sanju Samson is going to represent the Irish cricket team. Amid allegations that the Indian Cricket Board is provide insufficient opportunities for Sanju Samson to play for India at international level, this post claims that Sanju Samson was offered to manage Ireland Cricket team by Ireland Cricket board. Let’s verify the claim in the post. Claim: Indian cricketer Sanju Samson will now lead the Irish cricket team. Fact: Several sports and mainstream news websites have recently published articles stating that the Irish cricket team had made an offer to Sanju Samson to represent their cricket team. Further, these news reports reported that Sanju Samson politely declined this offer saying that he wants to represent India and can never imagine playing for any other country at international level. In response to an email request for clarification, the Ireland Cricket Board called these news reports complete nonsense and denied making any such offer to Sanju Samson. Hence the claim in the post FALSE. Searching for the details of the claims in the post, we found that several sports and mainstream news websites have recently published articles stating that the Ireland cricket team has made an offer to Sanju Samson to represent their cricket team, promising that he would perform in all matches. A few of those news items can be seen here, here and here. Further, these news reports reported that Sanju Samson rejected this offer saying that he wants to represent India and can never imagine playing for any other country at the international level. But we couldn’t find any Announcement either of the Cricket board Ireland or from Sanju Samson. We couldn’t find any such announcement on the official social media handles of Sanju Samson. In response to Fact’s email request for clarification on these news reports, the Ireland Cricket Board said: Complete nonsense. We have no idea where it came from. The Ireland Cricket Board denied making such an offer to Sanju Samson. Some sports websites have also been published tweet and Article clarifying that the Ireland Cricket Board had made no such offer to Sanju Samson to manage their cricket team. CLARIFICATION The above reports are false as cricket ireland has denied that any such offer was made to the indian cricketer. — Sportkeeda (@Sportskeeda) December 11, 2022 In short, the Ireland Cricket Board has not made any offers to Sanju Samson to represent their cricket team.

